The Bollywood Manto and Chughtai wrote about hasn’t changed much

“If a Chinese dish cracks, you can clearly see the crack. But if a person’s inner being collapses like soft clay, nothing is visible to the naked eye. The Being of Dharam has been divided into three pieces, writes Urdu scholar and translator Tahira Naqvi in ​​her Translation from the novel by Ismat Chughtais Ajeeb Admi (A very strange man).

Such was the tribute that the world of cinema paid to the faithful Guru Dutt, barely veiled as Dharam Dev in the a roman key published six years after the Kaaghaz Ke Phool star ended his life.

About a year ago, Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to have all the talent, appearance, fame and intelligence. Unfortunately, he too suffered the same fate as Guru Dutt, even after having achieved some success in the industry.

Having been a filmmaker and screenwriter as well as a literary scholar, Chughtai knew the exploitative, unscrupulous and carnal ways of the film industry. Saadat Hasan Manto, also a screenwriter, also knew how the aspiring and established comedians or their parents who pushed them into this line of work, navigated the seedy landscape of Bombay cinema, explains Naqvi.

Choughtais novels Ajeeb Admi and Masooma (also translated as Naqvi), Mantos Ganjey Farishtey (Stars from another sky in English) and his short stories, chronicled the grime that exists alongside glamor in the world of cinema. Many believe that it was the ruthless atmosphere of Bollywood that took a heavy toll on Rajput.

These literary gems about such unsavory realities have aged better than more recent Bollywood insider films that only fleetingly scratch the surface of uncomfortable truths.

Because only towards the end of the film directed by Zoya Akhtar Luck by chance Dimple Kapadias’ character he tells his pampered daughter whose first break from the movies was easy about her tortured path in the business.

Unlike her mother, the girl did not have to live in a small chawl with her large family, be beaten by an abusive father who forced her to make movies at the age of six and be hired as a prostitute to producers for money and roles.

Innocence for sale

In Masooma, the main character is peddled to a mid-level producer Ahmed Bhai by his lower-level counterpart. When Ahmed Bhai begins to cope with her as a teenager, an injured Masooma comes running back crying to her mother. Instead of consoling her daughter, she castigates her with the best expletives for leaving the first of many clients hanging.

Retired Urdu professor at Hyderabad University, short story writer, Sahitya Akademi award winner and former editor of Urdu magazine Filmi Tasveerein Baig Ehsaas, adds: Not only have parents lifted themselves out of poverty thanks to their daughters’ income from theater and other extracurricular activities. This income also financed luxurious lifestyles for the whole family and studies at the convent for the rest of their children.

Why does the film industry need good men?

In Mantos’ new non-fiction Janaki, the translation of which can be found in the compilation translated by Matt Reek and Aftab Ahmad Bombay Stories, he asks a question to an aspiring starlet who is looking to get into the cinema.

Why does the film industry need good men?

This is the Mantos brand’s satirical response to Janaki when she asks if two of Mantos’ star friends are good men. After all, she too harbored the idea that the film world was a glorified brothel where actors, producers, and directors also acted as pimps.

Nowadays, the stories of artists who lived to tell their casting and MeToo episodes did not do much to dispel this perception.

Emphasizing a difference between the exploitation of women in the present and in days gone by, Ehsaas informs, There were people from educated backgrounds and economically stable backgrounds in the film industry. But it was women who were mainly pushed into the profession by their elders. Around this time, social media, literature, and industry insider stories gave showbiz aspirants a sense of what to expect as wrestlers. Yet foreigners who are vulnerable to exploitation readily flock to the industry.

Although Ehsaas maintains that there are good and bad people in every profession.

Exceptions and chips from the old block

In an environment where the stories and open secrets of prominent heroes and heroines participating in extramarital affairs only further fuel the gossip, Ashok Kumar was an exception. He is one of the 13 iconic figures of 1940s cinema in Manto’s profile Ganjey Farishtey.

Manto paints a unique portrait of a talented actor indifferent to the charms of women who vigorously court him. It was all aberration in a context where men exploited the opposite sex and had carte blanche to take advantage of it.

Yaar Manto: I just don’t have the courage. She certainly lacked courage, which was a good thing for her marriage. I’m sure his wife, Shobha, was happy with her husband’s shyness, praying that he would never lose her, writes the iconoclastic storyteller.

In the same collection is a snapshot of Shyam as a brash alpha male. That too, the one who sometimes smashed beer bottles and glasses if someone took to philosophizing or was silent at gatherings.

Still, he has a thing for children.

This description evokes the larger-than-life self-projection exercise that was the film Kick and the polarizing character of its main actor, Salman Khan. Like Khan, Shyam also did not believe in the fig leaf called marriage.

The Cabaret-cum-Item Number

Salman Khan’s mother-in-law, Helen, is known as the Queen of Cabaret, which Dharam Dev (ergo Guru Dutt) brought to Indian cinema. Tahira Naqvi states, The history of Indian cabaret began with Guru Dutt. Thanks to him, the sequence of songs where a beautiful dancer performs in a club or a hotel has become a staple in the movies.

The cabaret number has a current successor in the form of the article song which can take place in an urban or rural nightclub in North India. While there was no denying the elements of sensuality in the cabaret, the song element is much more salacious.

the Ajeeb Admi and Masooma translator explains, Whether the background artists or the sensual dancer herself, they were all Anglo-Indian Christians.

If the heroine is thin and skinny, get her rubber hips and bust from a luxury drugstore, if she is fat, the most successful heroines after a few movies, dress her in tight clothes, wrap her in elastic belts and take pictures to make her appear as thin as a stick, writes Chughtai in Masooma.

Naqvi still got bigger, as those numbers got bigger, cabaret queen Helen and Cuckoo began to undress and dance. And if there is to be more than one skin show, the pieces of flesh aren’t exactly appealing to the audience.

The cabaret song was not only inspired by the funky western dance moves or glitzy outfits, but also by its catchy music.

However, many article songs today draw inspiration from riskier modern hip-hop and EDM (electronic dance music) content. These two genres and contemporary melody have always been criticized for their objectification of women.

To a similar extent, today’s men are also objectified in the same vein as women on celluloid, laments Naqvi. Nowadays, even if a male actor plays a homeless man, it’s unclear when he might just take off his shirt, expose his protruding muscles and start dancing, she adds.

Nepotism and nationalism

In terms of letting non-film khaandaan actors into the industry, Bollywood was not the stronghold of some dynasties as seen today. As the patriarchs of these dynasties struggled decades ago, they paved the way for initial fame for their offspring.

Still, there were certainly hierarchies where the manager viewed any kind of creative input from a subordinate as a challenge.

The hero is ineffective, the heroine turns everyone around, there is no recourse in sight, and the frustration and anger resulting from it all spills over to the assistant. All budding talent is stifled and intellectual potential trampled on, reveals Chughtai in Ajeeb Admi.

In 2017, through a viral musical sketch AIB, Kangana Ranaut courageously criticized the way similar dynamics still play out on sets. Although in this parodyRather, the hero has the once-all-powerful director wrapped around his finger.

More recently, by disseminating his political opinions via social networks, Ranaut followed in the footsteps of film journalist and friend of Mantos Baburao Patel. Around 1947, as British India became polarized along communal lines, Manto had the following to say about his compatriot who began to harbor ill will against Muslims in Ganjey Farishtey:

What is particularly tragic is to see an artist succumb to hatred and bigotry. It shouldn’t be in the nature of an artist to hurt others, Baburao Patel was an artist but he degenerated into a mere mortal.

As for the more recent wave of films that are more about minorities and less about entertainment, today most of the industry also looks like a bunch of ordinary mortals. Thus, by the times when Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai wrote Ajeeb Admi, Masooma, Ganjey Farishtey and Janaki, one thing is clear.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.