Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

As the day draws to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the entertainment world’s greatest news creators who have been a part of the new entertainment trends today. From Kareena Kapoor being brutally trolled for charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita, and Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video to Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Kirti Kulhari spilling the beans on the sequels of Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi; and a special gesture on the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by her Australian fans, here is everything that made the headlines to be in the top entertainment news today. Also Read – Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and other women with whom Sushant Singh Rajput was linked

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers for June 13, 2021:

Kareena Kapoor was brutally trolled for allegedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita

While it is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s prerogative to charge how much she desires for any role like any professional would and ultimately is nothing more than an actress playing a character. , many netizens refuse to see it that way and are hugely at how she could supposedly charge so much money for what they think is a role every actor should see as a blessing to play. Also Read – Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best SSR Movies To Watch Before Her First Death Anniversary

Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor reportedly charged Rs. 12 crore for playing Sita and netizens are losing their shit; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut read the tweets Also read – South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar manager Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs next and more

Yami Gautam’s new mehndi video

A few days after the nuptials, a new video of Yami Gautam’s mehndi ceremony, where she can be seen pouring love over her younger sister, Surilie Gautam, and receiving the same in return, surfaced, and it is too adorable to look away.

Read the full story here: Yami Gautam sets new goals for her sister with the love she has for her younger sister, Surilie, in her new mehndi video

Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been dating for almost two years now, have never gone public with their relationship. The hunk has said that his personal life is something he zealously cares for. Even Katrina Kaif has remained silent although they have been spotted together on some occasions. Amid it all, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has apparently confirmed that the two are good together. It seems that left Katrina Kaif furious. She and Harshvardhan Kapoor are not friends, so she didn’t expect that from him. This is what sources close to the actress told an entertainment portal.

Read the full story here: Is Katrina Kaif furious with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for confirming her relationship with Vicky Kaushal? This is what we know

Kirti Kulhari spills beans on Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi sequels

BollywoodLife had the perfect opportunity to put Kirti Kulhari, one of the lead actresses of Khichdi, Pink and Mission Mangal, in the hot seat, in an exclusive interview, and she responded with good and bad news for their sequels. Watch the video below:

Read the full story here: Kirti Kulhari REVERSE THE BEANS on Pink, Mission Mangal and Khichdi sequels [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Special gesture on the occasion of the first anniversary of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by his Australian fans

Tomorrow will be the first anniversary of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Chhichhore actor passed away at the age of 34 under tragic circumstances. Over the past year, people have kept his legacy alive in many ways. From feeding the poor to building benches in parks, SSR fans have done a lot to keep her memory alive. His death was also deeply mourned by his overseas fans. Given the reach of TV soap operas and Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was highly regarded in other countries as well. His Australian fan club is planning a special event to mark his first death anniversary.

Read the full story here: Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: ​​Australia fans will mark the date with THIS special gesture for the star [Exclusive]

