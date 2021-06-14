Ned Beatty is dead: Deliverance and Superman actor was 83

Ned Beatty, the indelible actor whose first movie role as a genius vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in the 1972s, Deliverance launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Beattys director Deborah Miller said Beatty died of natural causes at her Los Angeles home on Sunday, surrounded by friends and relatives.

After years in regional theater, Beatty was cast in Deliverance as Bobby Trippe, the carefree member of a group of pleasure craft terrorized by backcountry thugs. The scene in which Trippe is brutalized became the film’s most memorable and established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but still recognized as his face.

For people like me, there are a lot of I know you! I know you! What have I seen you in? Beatty noticed without resentment in 1992.

Beatty received only one Oscar nomination, as a supporting actor for his role as company executive Arthur Jensen in the 1976 network, but he was instrumental in some of his most popular films. era and worked constantly, his credits comprising over 150 movies and TV shows.

Beatty’s appearance in Network, scripted by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, was brief but titanic. His three-minute monologue ranks among the greatest in cinema. Jensen summons presenter Howard Beale (Peter Finch) into a long, dimly lit conference room for a return to Jesus on the elemental powers of media.

You’ve meddled with the primitive forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t! Beatty yells from across the boardroom before explaining that there is no America, no democracy. There’s only IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide and Exxon. These are the nations of the world today.

He was just as memorable as Otis, the silly henchman of villainous Lex Luth0r in Christopher Reeve’s first two Superman films and as a racist sheriff in White Lightning. Other films included All The Presidents Men, The Front Page, Nashville, and The Big Easy. In a 1977 interview, he explained why he preferred to be a supporting actor.

The stars never want to throw a curve ball to the public, but my great joy is throwing curve balls, he said. Being a star reduces your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable part of a product and somewhat predictable. You have to be careful with your Ps and Q and feed your fans. But I like to surprise the public, to do the unexpected.

He landed a rare leading role in the Irish film Hear My Song in 1991. The true story of the legendary Irish tenor Josef Locke, who died at the height of a brilliant career, has been well commented on but largely unseen in the United States. Between films, Beatty often worked on television and in the theater. He had recurring roles in Roseanne as John Goodman’s father and as a detective in Homicide: Life on the Streets.

On Broadway, he won critical acclaim (and a Drama Desk Award) for his portrayal of Big Daddy in a cover of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, a role he first played at age of 21 years in a joint stock company production. He created controversy, however, when he was quoted in The New York Times about the skills of his young co-stars, Ashley Judd and Jason Patric.

Ashley is a sweetheart, he said, and yet she doesn’t have many tools. Of Patric, he remarked: Hes got better all the time, but hers is a different journey.

His most recent films include Toy Story 3 in 2010 and two releases in 2013, The Big Ask and Baggage Claim. He retired soon after.

Ned Thomas Beatty was born in 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Lexington, where he joined the Protestant Disciples of Christ Christian Church. It was the theater I attended when I was a child, he told The Associated Press in 1992. It was there that people immersed themselves in their truest emotions and talked about things they did not know. did not speak in everyday life. … The preaching was very often theatrical. For a while he thought about becoming a priest, but changed his mind after being cast for a high school production of Harvey.

He spent 10 summers at the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Virginia, and eight years at the Arena Stage Company in Washington, DC At the Arena Stage, he appeared in Chekhovs Uncle Vanya and starred in Arthur Millers Death of a Salesman . Then his life changed forever when he took a train to New York to audition director John Boorman for the role of Bobby Trippe. Boorman told him the role was chosen, but changed his mind after seeing Beatty’s audition.

Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.