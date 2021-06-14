Leigh-Anne Pinnock: Difficult pregnancy | Celebrity

Leigh-Anne Pinnock says pregnancy is the “hardest thing” she’s ever done.

The Little Mix star is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray and admits she suffers from swelling of limbs, bruising of the ribs and hormones.

She wrote on Instagram and said, “It’s time to give my body some credit… it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’ve struggled the past few weeks.

“Mixing up swelling of the limbs, bruising of the ribs and all the hormonal heaps… but I’m surprised at what’s really going on in this womb… I’m creating life… I’m very proud of how far we’ve come and very grateful for this blessing. “

Meanwhile, Lee Ann previously admitted she was in “Cloud Nine” after breaking news of her pregnancy, but she is still “amazing” to be a mother.

She said, “I can’t believe it! To be honest, I’m just shocked. But I’m just in Cloud Nine because it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s just angry. I go! “

Lian revealed her good news with a series of photos showing growing bumps in a green bra top and flowy cape, and she said she hoped the ad captured her “extra” personality. ..

She added: “Do you expect less? I am so awesome. I needed to be extra. And it also had to be green.

The 29-year-old singer posted on Instagram about her pregnancy.

She wrote at the time: “We’ve dreamed of this moment for a long time, but I can’t believe it’s finally coming… I can’t wait to see you. [heart and heart eye emojis] (Sic) “