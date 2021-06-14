Death of Sushant Singh Rajput | Mystery shroud investigated by central agencies





A year and several significant efforts later, no indictment has yet been filed.



June 14 marks one year since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, in his Bandra apartment, which saw political parties attempt to profit from the incident, and which in turn led to three national agencies of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) are opening an investigation. But none of the agencies have published a concrete report on the death of Rajputs. Mumbai Police recorded an accidental death report and said the actor committed suicide. After his death, Mumbai Police spokesman and Deputy Police Commissioner Pranay Ashok said: He committed suicide. Mumbai Police are investigating. Police have yet to find a (suicide) note. On June 28, 2020, the actor’s father recorded an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, of encouraging the suicide of Rajputs. The actor’s father in his complaint also claimed that 15 crore had been transferred from his son’s account to a few bank accounts he (Sushant) was linked to. The Bihar FIR saw the ED register a case on July 31, 2020 and begin an investigation into allegations of money laundering. Meanwhile, a team of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai to investigate the case and found no cooperation from Mumbai Police in the matter. Mumbai Police did not cooperate with Bihar Police as they felt it was against standards to register an FIR in Bihar in a case they (Mumbai Police) were investigating. This led to political outrage, following which the government of Bihar transferred the matter to the CBI. On August 6, 2020, the CBI registered an FIR against Ms. Chakraborty and others, and launched an investigation. A team of CBI officials camped out in Mumbai, took statements from many, visited the cast and recreated the scene, and even joined the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to submit a medical report. legal. Meanwhile, the ED, which is investigating the money laundering case, found a drug mention in cell phone data it had recovered during its investigation. Based on a letter from the DE, the BCN was involved in the investigation. After 10 months of investigation, NCB area director Sameer Wankhede said The HinduWe have so far arrested 35 defendants, seized 7 kg of drugs, 35 lakh and foreign currency. The investigation into the Sushant Singh murder case is still ongoing. CBI officials also maintained that the investigation into the case was ongoing. We are investigating from every angle possible, a senior CBI official said on condition of anonymity. ED SK director Mishra did not respond to calls or messages. Senior lawyer Vikas Singh, who represents the Rajputs family, said: I don’t blame the investigative agencies that the indictment has not been filed so far because there is so much mystery in his death. It all happened in a closed room. The family is patient and waiting for justice.

