Running Man Latest Episode: Lee Kwang-soo Says, “Thanks for Running With Me,” Entertainment News & Top Stories





A few hours before the broadcast of his last episode of Running Man on Sunday, June 13, actor Lee Kwang-soo posted a message on social networks to his fans. “Thank you for running with me for 11 years,” the 35-year-old actor-host wrote in his post, along with photos of him with a bouquet of flowers, a cake and a certificate of completion. Lee announced in April that he was quitting the hugely popular variety show due to an ankle injury he sustained last year (2020). As he was one of the original cast members, the production team made sure to return to the same places Running Man started filming in July 2010. Another member of the original cast, comedian Jee Seok-jin, said, “Even the staff members are sad for Kwang-soo’s final recording. Let’s talk a lot about him today.” Lee then retorted, “You didn’t say anything while we weren’t recording, but as soon as the cameras turned on you came out with that line ready.” Another cast member, Yoo Jae-suk, joked, “You should rethink your decision. If you say right away, ‘I’m sorry,’ viewers would understand. They’d think ‘that rascal’, laugh and would move on. “ He later added more seriously: “It will be empty without you, but you should do whatever you wanted to do now without worrying about us.” Singer Kim Jong-kook, who has also been a part of the show from the start, said, “It felt like we would go on like this forever without changing. The regret is even stronger because it’s Kwang-soo , with whom I thought I would make it all the way. “Even though we can’t go on with Running Man together anymore, let’s go for the rest of our lives together.” Those who had worked with him behind the scenes also shared their fond memories of him on social media. Former producer-director Lee Hwan-jin posted on Instagram on Sunday: “From what I remember, Kwang-soo never told producers ‘no’.” From continuing to film even when he had a broken toe to being soaked in water in the dead of winter while suffering from a cold, his dedication was noted by his colleagues during the filming of 559 episodes. Another former producer-director Jung Chul-min wrote, “He always thought of the program and his career rather than himself and showed such professionalism.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos