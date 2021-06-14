“In the Heights”, a cinematic celebration of the family, in pursuit of your dreams

In the Heights reunites the creator of Hamilton Lin Manuel Miranda with the director of Crazy Rich Asians Jon M. Chu. The result is a beautiful, warm and life-affirming film that feels like a celebration of family relationships and the pursuit of your dreams as much as a movie. If you are looking for the pure joy expressed through the art of filmmaking, this is what you need.

Based on the play of the same name, In the Heights features a large number of characters who inhabit New York’s predominantly Latin Washington Heights neighborhood, run by Usnavi (Anthony ramos). Usnavi runs the local bodega but dreams of buying his father’s bar in the Dominican Republic. He also has his eye on Vanessa (Melissa barrera), a pretty hairdresser who dreams of moving to the city and becoming a fashion designer.

Meanwhile, Nina (Leslie Grace) returns home after a year away from college, feeling helpless and unwilling to return. She reunites with her ex, Benny (Corey hawkins), who tries to help him understand himself. There’s lots of music and dancing, even fireworks as the film unfolds its tale of intergenerational family love and working to keep your dreams alive.

Maybe that’s because we just started going back to the movies after COVID-related isolation and depression, but this movie just felt more vibrant, more colorful, more thoughtful, and more moving than any theatrical experience. that I’ve had for years. From the close-ups of the attractive cast of the films to the sunset-bathed establishment shots that appear throughout the film, the visuals are so pretty.

It helps that Chu is a fantastic director who knows how to capture his stories in the most visually compelling way possible. The Washington Heights in this film are realistic enough to relate, yet colorful and magical enough to feel like they’ve come out of a dream. He masterfully sets the tone for telling this story and each of his decisions helps uphold the idea that The Heights is a real place, but not too real to feel magical and romantic.

Chu also gets great performances from his cast. Singing and moving onscreen present different issues and even the best actor can struggle to cope. Ramos is a great leading man, a guy nice enough to put down roots but not too perfect. He and Barrera together create sparks in their scenes, and you end up wanting to see them end up together.

The relationship between Grace and Hawkins is just as great, with a slightly different feel. While Usnavis’ awkwardness around Vanessa is a testament to the fact that he has wanted her for a long time and that he didn’t do well, Nina and Benny feel like a couple who have been through problems together, know each other. his weaknesses and loves himself anyway.

Other great performances to mention: Jimmy smit, as the father of Ninas and owner of the local dispatch Kevin Rosario, is still good. Here he plays Kevin as a loving father who might not have the pressure he puts on his daughter and he kills her. Olga Meridez is the soul of the film as Abuela Claudia, such a sweet and loving matriarch that you will see in the film.

Of course, they all have to sing too. And the musical numbers in the film are remarkable. From the massive opening number, In the Heights, which features the cast in Paciencia y Fe, to the magical moment of memory and celebration of Abuela Claudio’s heritage, Miranda’s songs vibrate with Latin rhythms, passion and love. music while Chu always finds the right visual. representations of the emotions that the songs express. And all I have to say about When the Sun Goes Down is Spider Man had better sing in his next movie or else he won’t get past that.

4 out of 5 Indy Fedoras

MPAA Rating: PG-13