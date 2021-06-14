George Clooney will not shoot a movie with this iconic actor

Egos run to Hollywood. Everyone knows it.

Celebrities like us think they’re all friends and professional. Still, some celebrities get really jealous of other celebrities and cause feuds with pretty much everyone whether they’ve worked together or not. There are even some who refuse to work together, period.

George Clooney, for example, clearly can’t stand a single actor, and why that may surprise you.

Clooney seems like a pretty upright guy, a real class act, so you wouldn’t think he would have a fight. This is not quite true, unfortunately. He’s actually had quite a few feuds with coworkers over the years, but not all of them were his fault. He and director David O. Russell actually got into a fight once on set, after Clooney thought Russell was abusing the team.

During this time, he has established a great working relationship with some of his female co-stars like Shailene Woodley, Viola Davis and Julia Roberts. He also has an adorable bromance with Brad Pitt, although Clooney was jealous that he was playing a part in Thelma and Louise. And almost everyone in Hollywood has been the victim of a Clooney prank at one point or another.

So who pissed off Clooney so much that it sparked an almost ten-year feud?

No one calls Clooney a “salesman”

Matt Damon once saidSquireTom Junod tells the story of Russell Crowe and Clooney on the set of Monuments Men.

“It involved Clooney reading a poem by Crowe on the night of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, with outrageous results. It was a great story but not, well, a real one,” Junod wrote . So Junod told the story of Clooney Damon when he made a profile on the Batman actor in 2013.

“Matt is a storyteller,” Clooney replied, and he went on to relate. the true version of the events of the Clooney and Crowe feud.

“The truth is that [Crowe] sent me a collection of poems to apologize for insulting the Fuck out of me, what he did. He chose a fight with me. He started it for no reason. He pulled this thing out and said, “George Clooney, Harrison Ford, and Robert De Niro are sellers.”

“And I issued a statement saying, ‘He’s probably right. And I’m glad he told us, because Bob, Harrison and I were also thinking about forming a band, which would also be a misuse of fame. . ‘ And that’s when he really laughed at me. F ***does this guy think he is? He’s an aspiring Frank Sinatra. He really chased me. And so I sent him a note saying, ‘Dude, the only people who get it right when two famous people fight is People magazine. What is the F ***is wrong with you? ‘

“But then I was a year old. Then I had Syriana and Good Night, and Good Luck, and he was going to see me at the Golden Globes because he was nominated for Cinderella Man. So he sends me a record. of his music and a something of his poetry. I think he said, “I was misquoted,” and I was like, “Yeah, yeah. It doesn’t matter. “I took it with me to the BAFTAs, but I didn’t win. I might have used it if I had won. I was nominated for four !.

It was 2013, but clearly Clooney is still not done.

Clooney doesn’t like to quarrel with other celebrities

Last year, Clooney escalated his rivalry with GQ again, but said he didn’t like quarreling with other celebrities. He prefers to watch other celebrities fight instead.

“I have a lot more fun watching Chrissy Teigen. Someone walks into her world and you say, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that, man.’ It’s so much fun, ”he said. “Like someone who thinks he’s really smart, and you just say ‘Ugh, man. You brought a knife to a shootout.'”

But according to New Idea, there may be another reason why Clooney wasn’t too excited to hear what Crowe had to say in his apology.

Insiders told the site that Clooney’s has had “sour grapes” in its mouth since Crowe won the role of Maximus in the 2000s. Gladiator.

“George still wishes he had that one,” the source said. Apparently, it was also rumored that Clooney wanted the role of Crowe in The nice guys as well as. But the source also said Crowe went beyond his limits by calling Clooney, De Niro and Ford.

“He definitely messed up shading George, Bob and Harrison,” the source said. “These are the whoos who in Hollywood, and they clearly never quite forgave him.

“Russell knows who he can trust, like Nicole [Kidman] and Hugues [Jackman], and who to avoid. Nic and Hugh get along with George, but they think it’s pretty cheesy to take this feud off again. If the pressure were to grow, they are loyal to Russell, ”they concluded.

Either way, Clooney seems to have forgiven Crowe (sort of), but it doesn’t look like he’s ready to forget what happened. We’re curious to hear Crowe’s version of the story, however.

