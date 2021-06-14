Issa Rae encourages class of 2021 to be a VIP in the club of life

By Kathleen J. Sullivan

After Issa Rae and her friends made Wacky Walk in 2007, carrying a boom box and blowing up the Foxx, Webbie and Boosies remix Wipe Me Down, the iconic song’s opening bars became their anthem for all kinds of celebrations. futures and as his personal mantra.

Kurt hickman Issa Rae, a writer, actress and producer known for her wit, wisdom and creativity, said the community she built at Stanford was the reason she was able to pursue her dreams.

Speaking at the 130th Stanfords launch on Sunday, Rae said the powerful opening songs I stop at the club, VIP, gas tank on E, but everything drinks on me. Wipe me off. helped shape its approach and view of the world.

When I use my education at Stanford to break these lyrics down, I can’t help but think about my own trip and what your trip will ultimately be like, she said.

Rae said you had to leave Stanford to realize what a truly amazing place it was.

First, it gave me the ability to create space for myself if I didn’t see any, which gave me the confidence to create space for myself when I officially entered the outside world, a she declared. And two, the most important and life changing one, is the community he has allowed me to build. The community that I have built in this school is undoubtedly the reason I was able to pursue my dream and why I was asked to speak here today before you.

The launch ceremony began with a procession of senior graduates entering Stanford Stadium, many carrying on the Wacky Walk tradition although significantly altered due to pandemic protocols by walking, bouncing and dancing in homemade costumes while greeting families in the stands.

Some students wore necklaces, others wore finely beaded native necklaces. Some wore inner tubes, others dressed in bright yellow flowers. The Stanford Tree joined the parade, followed by students carrying miniature plush trees on top of their motor boards. Some students wore fake cover pages of the Stanford Daily, with cutouts for their faces and custom titles, including Julia Graduates: A Miracle Occurs at Stanford.

During the ceremony, Provost Persis Drell presented and congratulated each of the nine recipients of the 2021 University Awards honoring faculty, students and staff for their exceptional service, distinctive contributions to undergraduate teaching and excellence in teaching. Quotes from the winners of the Cuthbertson, Dinkelspiel and Gores awards are available here.

In his remarks, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne told senior graduates that experiencing the pandemic had given them a unique opportunity to reassess themselves.

Be a VIP in the club of life

Over the years, Rae said she has learned that it is essential to approach every opportunity as a VIP as someone who belongs and deserves to be present. It’s a lesson she began learning at Stanford, which provided her with the resources to mount multicultural theater productions during the four years at the university.

Looking back, Rae said the pieces were super trashy, but the Stanford community, and his community in particular, made him feel they deserved a Tony Award.

In his senior year, after trying and failing to get writing opportunities in Hollywood and being told his work didn’t have an audience, Rae created Sleep logs, a series about being black at Stanford starring her friends playing archetypes. In some cases, students spent hours in class, doing homework, rehearsing the play Rae was showing. so what devote their time to this web series hobby, she said.

It’s love, says Rae. When I posted the show on Facebook in 2007, the surge of support for episodes from my community made me realize that Hollywood was wrong not to have an audience for the stories I wanted to tell.

Trust your Stanford family who will show up

Rae said that the second section of the song, Gas tank on E, But Everything Drank On Me, opened his eyes to the true nature of the gift.

Oh man, I’m just getting chills, she told the audience. Do you hear humility and service in that? What I took away from this line is that no matter what obstacles or dire circumstances you personally face, you should always value and celebrate your community. He says, no matter what I’m going through, I’ve got you. Words to live and words I lived from my chosen family here. Trust and believe that your Stanford family will show up for you in unexpected ways.

Rae said her family from Stanford showed up in 2011 when they needed actors, a producer and writers to direct the first episode of a new series, The Misadventures of the Clumsy Black Girl. When she needed money to continue the series, mutual Stanford friends and in some cases administrators kept her alive by donating personally or through Kickstarter.

The outpouring of support from this community of people that I have met here on campus is why I was finally able to make my dream show for HBO, Precarious, she said. And in my own journey in the industry, no matter what my circumstances, I have always made it a priority to find ways to purchase the next round of drinks for upcoming creatives, figuratively sometimes just as literally.

Rae said the last line of the song’s first verse, Wipe Me Off, commands respect and says give me my props, I’ve earned them.

Yesterday Rae finished filming the final season of Precarious, a series she said the industry thought just 10 years ago wouldn’t have an audience. She said she brought tears to her eyes as she thanked one of the women who started with her on the web series Awkward black girl in 2011 and ended up being an executive producer on Precarious. Next to her stood one of Raes’ best friends, another elder who inspired a main character.

We were nominated for eight Emmy Awards last year and won one, Rae said. And we had to shoot five seasons on our terms. Wipe me off.

Rae told senior graduates that it might take some time to figure out what next moves or places to go and how to make the most of their time at Stanford.

A lot of those answers are right next to you, in front of you or behind you, she said. Build and operate your community. The brilliant minds in this room will help shape culture, make this world a better place, leave a lasting legacy behind and do a bunch of other important stuff, she said. I’ve seen so many people in my own classroom doing just that, and I can’t wait to see what you all contribute to the world.

A rare opportunity to reassess

In his remarks, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne told senior graduates that experiencing the pandemic provides them with a unique opportunity to reflect on what they truly value and what form they want their lives to take.

President Marc Tessier-Lavigne delivers his welcoming speech on Sunday. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

Perhaps your experiences over the past year have reinforced your decision to continue your education in your chosen field, to enter a profession, or to live in a certain part of the country or the world. he declares. But for others, your experiences last year may have caused you to change course. The past year may have shown you new ways to use your talents to make a difference in the lives of others.

Tessier-Lavigne encouraged each of the senior graduates to take time to reflect with family members, loved ones and friends as they prepare to move on to graduate school, new jobs or other adventures. . He offered them four questions to consider:

What have I learned about myself last year?

What are my values ​​and how have they evolved over the past 15 months?

What is most important to me?

How can I use this knowledge to shape the life I want to lead and contribute to the world?

Tessier-Lavigne said he hopes the Ceremony of the Days serves as a real beginning, a beginning, not an end.

You have persevered in an extraordinary and difficult time, he said. Now is the time to take what you have learned and use that knowledge to shape the life you want to lead. I urge each of you to follow your talents, interests and values ​​to discover your own path and build a life full of meaning and purpose.

Stars lined up for the start

Maria and Noel Williams, the proud parents of Noah Williams, a Stanford football player who earned a degree in product design, said it was fantastic to be seated in the stands at Stanford Stadium for the ceremony. launch.

Williams said her son had been talking about graduating from Stanford since he was 10 years old. He said the past year has been particularly difficult for Noah as he had to train and travel for football games in the last season.

We were hoping and praying that there would be an in-person ceremony and the stars would be aligned, said Maria Williams.

Foss Miller, father of track star Virginia Miller who graduates with a bachelor’s degree in economics, said it was exciting to be at Beginnings.

It’s been a tough year, but Virginia is an optimistic person and she’s done well, he said. I feel immense pride today. I am proud of her. She thrived here not only athletically but also intellectually, and she flourished.

Degrees at a glance

At the ceremony, Stanford conferred 1,436 bachelor’s degrees; 263 of these students obtained both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The degrees have been awarded to students from all over the world with 154 senior graduates representing 57 countries.