Jesy Nelson lays low as she returns home after her 30th birthday





Little Mix star Jesy Nelson celebrated her 30th birthday (Photo: Backgrid / Instagram) Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson made sure she enjoyed her 30th birthday in style, but made a low-key exit at the end of the night, after partying for the historic occasion. The singer, who left the girl group in 2020, was spotted leaving Neverland bar in London Sunday evening. Not wanting to draw attention to herself after her special night, she was surrounded by people holding a blanket over her head so that she could get to her car undisturbed and return home to recuperate. Jesy opted for a stylish, coordinated and retro outfit, reminiscent of a 00s clip for her birthday, and showed it off correctly on Instagram before leaving. The star looked stunning in a matching designer bandana and halter top crop top, paired with tan cargo pants and heels. Posting a video on social media of herself strutting down a hallway, she said: Walking in her 30s. Jesy shared a series of photos and videos from her birthday party (Photo: Instagram)

Jesy gets her twerk (Photo: Instagram)

Jesy was joined by model Felicity Hayward (Photo: Instagram) Her fun didn’t end there as she then uploaded a short clip of herself twerking, sticking her tongue out as a buddy filmed her dancing. The Sweet Melody singer also received a snake-print balloon to match her brown and khaki outfit with the words Happy 30th Jesy printed on it. The 30-year-old apologized in advance for all the photos she was about to flood her followers’ timeline, which we totally forgive her. You are only 30 years old, after all. You’re about to be inundated with birthday photos, so enjoy 3,000,000,000,000,000,000, said an animated Jesy.

Jesy was covered in a jacket as she walked to her car (Photo: Backgrid) She kept her word and shared a series of photos from inside Neverland as she and her group of pals danced and had drinks. At one point, the action moved outside in the sun, and the singer playfully tossed her birthday balloon while her friends watched. Judging by her secret exit from the room, Jesy was pretty packed, the best way to be after turning 30! If you have a celebrity story, video, or photos, contact the The Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page, we’d love to hear from you. For more stories like this, check out our entertainment page. Follow Metro.co.uk Entertainment on Twitter and Facebook for the latest celebrity and entertainment updates. You can now also receive Metro.co.uk items straight to your device. Sign up here to receive our daily push alerts. MORE: Sweet Tooth: Dania Ramirez Reveals Powerful Stage Cut With Massive Character Story Implications

