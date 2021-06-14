“In the Heights” Muted Debut, topped by “A Quiet Place” | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Just as a party was about to burst into theaters, the below-expectations debut of In the Heights dampened Hollywood hopes of a quick or smooth recovery at the summer box office.
Jon M. Chu’s exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical began with a modest $ 11.4 million, the studio estimated on Sunday. The forecast ranged from $ 15 million to $ 20 million. The release of In the Heights, a sumptuous musical of song and dance accompanied by rave reviews from critics s and considered a landmark film for Latinos was widely regarded as a cultural event.
On opening weekend, however, the release of Warner Bros. narrowly missed first place. Instead, A Quiet Place Part II edged it out with $ 11.7 million in its third weekend release. (It’s close enough that the order can switch when the final numbers are released on Monday.) On Friday, John Krasinski’s theatrical-only thriller became the first pandemic film to hit $ 100 million in level. national. Its cumulative total is $ 109 million.
Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, a movie originally slated for Easter 2020, also opened slowly, debuting with an estimated $ 10.4 million.
After a series of good weekends at the box office, the opening of In the Heights was a reminder of the challenges of the market. Most theaters are operating at reduced capacities to allow for social distancing. Most cinemas in Canada are closed. And getting the crowds out for a movie airing simultaneously on HBO Max, like In the Heights, adds another complication.
Starring a mostly fresh cast including Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace, In the Heights “didn’t have the power to star in musicals like Mamma Mia! To give it a boost. Miranda, who played the main role on Broadway, hands over the role to Ramos, Miranda plays a minor role.
Instead, the film will depend on strong word of mouth (it received an A CinemaScore from audiences) to propel a long run into theaters. Its promising comparison would be a film like 2017’s The Greatest Showman, which opened at $ 18.8 million but held up for months, ultimately grossing $ 174.3 million in the United States and Canada.
We always thought the movie had to do the heavy lifting, said Jeff Goldstein, chief distribution officer for Warner Bros. Even though it’s arrived at a lighter level than expected, we’re proud of the movie that’s there and over time, the hopefully we can get an audience to taste the movie and tell their friends about it.
Warner Bros., as is the industry norm, has not released viewing data for In the Heights on HBO Max. The studio’s date-and-date approach, slated to last until the end of the year, has been the subject of much debate. But previous versions of Warner, especially Godzilla vs. Kong (who succeeded an opening of $ 32.2 million over three days in early April ) and last week’s # 1 movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ( a start of $ 24 million ) worked steadily while also being available in the house. The Conjuring sequel added $ 10 million in its second weekend.
HBO Max, Goldstein said, couldn’t be faulted for the disappointing results of In the Heights.
Our experience, which builds on In the Heights, is that if the film hits a high level in theaters, it hits a high level on service, ”Goldstein said. “If it reaches a low level in theaters, it reaches a high level. low level on HBO Max. They are really very comparable.
Disney’s Cruella may also have made a somewhat muted arrival in theaters last weekend as it opened on Disney + at the same time, for $ 30. In his second weekend, Cruella earned $ 6.7 million, bringing his total to $ 56 million.
In the Heights was originally scheduled to open in June of last year. The studio and filmmakers, believing that its impact would be felt most strongly in theaters, chose to wait for theaters to reopen. Prior to release, Warner put his marketing weight behind the film. Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual block party for the film. Wednesday, the movie opened the Tribeca Festival with a yellow carpet premiere and screenings scattered all over New York.
Regardless of the box office, “In the Heights” is the rare higher-budget movie show to feature a predominantly Latin cast. Although Latinos are one of the largest groups of regular moviegoers (accounting for up to 29% of tickets sold), their representation in Hollywood is still a fraction of that. According to audience polls, about 40% of the opening weekend audience for In the Heights “was Hispanic.
Director Chu previously led a groundbreaking release for Asian Americans in Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, which opened at $ 26.5 million over three days, then maintained a multi-week lockdown at the box. office. Recalling that or perhaps sensing that In the Heights was not going to debut as a blockbuster, Chu urged people to vote with their wallets “by supporting the film.
Even crazy rich Asians, you couldn’t really tell. It was only the second weekend when people started to come back and the third weekend when people who didn’t go to the movies started to come, Chu said a week before release. Buying tickets for this thing by putting your money where your mouth is was was the democratic statement no studio could invent.