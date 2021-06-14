Ned Beatty, actor known for his network and his deliverance, dies at 83





Ned Beatty, who, during a prolific acting career spanning more than four decades, won an Oscar nomination for his role in Network and gave a chilling performance as an outdoorsman on the weekends -end assaulted by backcountry bullies in Deliverance, died Sunday at his home in Los Angèle. He was 83 years old. His death was confirmed by Deborah Miller, manager of Mr Beattys, who did not immediately provide details of the cause. Mr. Beatty has appeared in more than 150 films and television projects during his career, often portrayed in supporting roles. While the beefy actor was not known as a leading man on screen, he has partnered with some of Hollywood’s most enduring films. His credits include All the Presidents Men (1976), Superman (1978), Rudy (1993) and Back to School (1986).

In 1976, Mr. Beatty was cast by Sidney Lumet and Paddy Chayefsky in Network, the critically acclaimed satire on struggling television networks and a hit-obsessed nation. His character, Arthur Jensen, gave a monologue in the movie, which earned Mr. Beatty an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Mr. Beatty made his film debut in Deliverance, the 1972 big-screen adaptation of James Dickeys’ novel about four friends whose canoe trip in rural Georgia turns abysmal. Stripped of his white underwear, his character, Bobby, is forced to scream like a pig by a hillbilly before being raped. The line would fall into the infamy of cinema. Howl like a pig. How many times has this been shouted, said, or whispered to me since? Mr. Beatty wrote in a 1989 opinion piece for the New York Times. Mr. Beatty did not walk away from the scene. I guess when someone (invariably a man) yells this at me, I’m supposed to bow my head and look embarrassed to be recognized as the actor who suffered this ignominy, he wrote. But I only feel pride in being a part of this story, which director John Boorman has turned into a movie classic. I think Bill McKinney (who played the abuser) and I performed the rape scene as well as they could be.

A complete obituary will appear shortly

