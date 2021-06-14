The next game from the creator of its history, Sam Barlow, is a Hollywood thriller that spans decades





Sunday’s Future Games Show ended cinematically with the announcement of Immortality, a decades-long Hollywood mystery from Her Story and Telling Lies creator Sam Barlow. Teased last year as being “10 times more ambitious” than Barlow’s most recent work, Immortality lurks in heavily drafted form on Steam as Project Ambrosiohints only suggests in a story that spans decades. With the curtains up, Immortality is revealed to be the story of actress Marissa Marcel, an aspiring starlet who only appeared in three previously unreleased films before disappearing altogether. This teaser doesn’t give us much more than that, but considering Barlow’s previous games, I would expect us to dig into those movies and buried documents to piece together what happened to Marcel and find out why these movies didn’t. have never seen the light of day. Barlow promised that immortality would be greater than Telling Lies, of spirit. To that end, he recruited talented writers to help write this mystery, including Amelia Gray (Mr Robot), Allan Scott (Queen’s Gambit), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart). Her Story remains one of our favorite games, a thriller that Andy K “has all the drama and intrigue of the best TV crime shows, but plays to the interactive forces of the medium in a bold and imaginative way” in its Her Story review. . I’m excited to see this perfect marriage of suspenseful writing and non-linear design again as we delve deeper into the secrets of immortality in 2022.

