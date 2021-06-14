FBI raids actor’s North Hollywood home seen in Capitol riot





Last week, FBI agents raided the North Hollywood home of an actor seen in social media videos inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6. Laura Eimiller, spokesperson for the FBI, confirmed that agents raided Siaka Massaquoi’s home in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, June 10. She said no one had been arrested. It was unclear why the FBI searched Massaquoi’s home on Sunday – a search warrant filed before the search was sealed, and the agency declined to comment on the investigation. But months after the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 by hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump, Some of these which are broadcast inside the building or who have been seen in the livestreams are suddenly under heightened surveillance federal law enforcement. “I didn’t do anything wrong on the 6th,” Massaquoi said in an Instagram video hours after the raid. “They can paint something wrong, but I didn’t do anything violent.” Massaquoi appeared in the video with another man, Brian Burks, who was present for the raid. Both described about 20 FBI agents in riot gear and armed with guns knocking on their doors around 6 a.m. Thursday. Massaquoi can be seen in a video posted the day of the Capitol attack by Tim Gionet, a far-right activist arrested after being seen lounging in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The video shows Massaquoi just inside a door of the Capitol with his phone turned off, recording the crowd of rioters confronting a line of police in riot gear. In Thursday’s Instagram video, Burks said he had not been to the Capitol. He said FBI officials during the raid told him and Massaquoi that they were investigating them for associating with members of a social media group. “It’s by association,” Burks said. “This is literally where we are … You don’t even have to be guilty of something, but if by any chance you know someone, you are guilty of something because of them.” “If you’re in a group with them on a social media app,” Massaquoi said. Other residents of Southern California, including former La Habra Police Chief Alan Hostetter, were recently charged in the Capitol Riot with conspiracy to obstruct formal proceedings and enter illegally in a building or on restricted land. In the indictment filed last week against Hostetter and others, a grand jury said Hostetter, a San Clemente resident, had contacted his supporters. in encrypted messages on Telegram, a social media application. Massaquoi did not answer a journalist’s questions about the search of his home. Burks also did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A woman at a cell phone number linked to him in the public records hung up when asked if Burks was available to talk about it. Massaquoi has appeared on TV shows like “Ratched”, “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “SWAT” His Instagram account shows he participated in an anti-vaccine rally near the entrance to the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodgers Stadium in Chavez Ravine on January 30. The protest led Los Angeles firefighters to briefly close the entrance stadium gates, but LAPD chief Michel Moore said no one in the queue had been delayed for their immunization appointments. Massaquoi also appeared at a protest in support of Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, a bar that refused to close amid an LA county-wide lockdown in December during a COVID-19 outbreak. , leading to a back-and-forth legal feud between bar owners and the city of Burbank.







