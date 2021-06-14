Connect with us

What the voice actors look like

Published

53 seconds ago

on

By

 


Tuca & Bertie Season 2 features a familiar cast of characters as well as newcomers; this is what voice actors look like in real life.

Now on Adult Swim,Tuca & BertieSeason 2 features many familiar faces, while also completing the diverse cast of characters with newcomers! The show follows the adventures of two friends in their 30s and former roommates, Tuca (a toucan) and Bertie (a song thrush). Often adopting its medium, the show is distinguished by its daring and visual style; However, it also features complex and nuanced storytelling, which is enhanced by a talented cast of voice actors.

Tuca & Bertiedebuted on Netflix on May 3, 2019, immediately drawing comparisons to the streaming service’s other animated hitBoJack Cavalier(Lisa Hanawalt designed and produced both shows); despite rave reviews, however, Netflix canceled the show just two months after its initial release.Tuca & Bertiecontinued to gain a large following, with many considering it to be one of the most underrated TV shows of the decade.

After numerous fan campaigns to save the series, Adult Swim savedTuca & Bertieof the cancellation, by ordering a second season with a similar number of episodes. The show will now have a weekly rollout, which could help further develop its fan base.Tuca & BertieSeason 2 premieres June 13, 2021 and brings back the original cast as well as the introduction of new characters to the mix.

The main characters of Tuca and Bertie

Tuca and Bertie voice casting

Tiffany Haddish as Tuca:Tuca is a confident, outgoing toucan and Bertie’s best friend. Despite her cheerful demeanor, however, she struggles with co-addiction issues and is still adjusting to a sober life. Tiffany Haddish voices the character with the same fun energy that made her the star of 2017Girls travel. The star comedian of the TBS seriesThe last OG. and welcomes the recent revival ofChildren say the craziest things.

Ali Wong as Bertie:Bertie is the other incumbent. She is a song thrush and Tuca’s best friend. In many ways, Bertie is the opposite of Tuca: she is shy, anxious, and meticulous. Despite their differences, the two friends balance each other out, which sometimes leads them to depend too much on each other. Berties voiced by comedian Ali Wong, known for his stand-up specials, as well as for therom-comAlways be my maybeand the TV seriesamerican housewife.

Steven Yeun as Speckle:Berties’ boyfriend, Speckles, is a gentle, caring robin. Like Bertie, he is stable and hardworking, having a career as an architect. The character is voiced by Steven Yeun, better known as Glenn on The walking deadMore recently, Yeun starred as Jacob Yi in the hit movie.Under the threat.

Returning characters from Tuca and Berties

Richard E. Grant as Holland:The oldest Dutchman is Berties, clearly British, owner of the Conde Nest publishing house. Grant has played several notable roles in films, such asBram Stoker’s Dracula,iron Lady, and more recently,Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Jenifer Lewis as Aunt Tallulah:Legendary actress and Broadway star Jenifer Lewis returns as rich but cruel Aunt Tallulah. Season 2 continues the story of Tuca struggling to make peace with their relationship. Lewis has appeared in a number of film and television roles over the years, including her recent role as Ruby Johnson on the hit seriesBlackish.

Reggie Watts as Pastry Pete:Predator Pastry Pete makes an unwelcome return in Season 2. Comedian and musician Reggie Watts voices the character. Watts is perhaps best known as the frontman of the house band onThe Late Late Show with James Cordenor his work onComedy Bang! Snap!

John Early as Dirk: Comedian John Early plays Dirk, Bertie’s frustrating fellow rooster “brother”. Dirk is best known for starring in the black comedy seriesResearch group.

Nicole Byer as various voices: Nicole Byer returns to lend her comedic chops toTuca & Bertiefor season 2, again providing various voices. Byer is best known for hosting showsNailed it!andAnnihilate.

About the Author

Sarah Bea Milner
(237 published articles)

Sarah Milner is an editor for the Films / Television division of Screen Rant. She is a writer, researcher and folk musician. His writing appeared in Exclaim! and Electric City Magazine. A graduate of Trent University, Sarah’s master’s thesis examines Frankenstein’s adaptations and their relationship to popular culture. She has a fierce love for all that is “scary” and a deep appreciation for classic cinema.

More from Sarah Bea Milner



