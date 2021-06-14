Loki director reveals inspiration for TVA Design





The first in the series Loki arrived on Disney + last week, immersing fans in a whole new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As well as bringing Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) unconventional new journey following the events of The Avengers, the first episode provided a detailed look at the Time Variance Authority, the organization with which the God of Mischief will reluctantly partner. One of the most striking aspects of TVA is its visual aesthetic, which uses a liminal and surreal approach to show the majesty of unconventional organization. Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com recently spoke to Loki director and executive producer Kate Herron, who revealed exactly how this style came to fruition. "It was a really big challenge, because it's this organization that exists outside of space and time," Herron explained. "So I was like, 'Okay, there's no sun. It's not on a planet. So how do you show that?' And something really great about the comics where they show VAT is that they have these images of the offices stretching out into infinity. So that's definitely something that me and my production designer and our visual effects team got a lot of inspiration from us. point of view, it's almost like a city that stretches endlessly – but it's not really a city, it's just an office that s expands endlessly. So I think we definitely took our inspiration from the comics. " "I'm also a huge fan of science fiction, and I wanted the show to be kind of a love letter to science fiction," Herron continued. "So I stole from everyone – Blade runner, Metropolis, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. [There are] so many different places from where we shot. I grew up in South East London, which – there's a lot of brutalist architecture around it. they filmed A clockwork orange close to my house. I was excited to sort of shoot this idea that we've seen in movies like Blade runner, but marry it with the more chic and heroic style of the Midwest. Because VAT is heroic, and I wanted to show it. " "It was fun to merge those two styles and then bring my own experiences into the office with that. I worked a lot as a temp, and I remember the technology I was working on wasn't The most up-to-date. So I was like, "Oh, that would be so much fun if the VAT technology might not be the most sophisticated technology. But it works and it is powerful, so why replace it?" So we have that kind of retro-futuristic look at a lot of our tech and it was really fun. And some of it has sci-fi references. I think the font on one of the computers is very similar to the font on computers in Extraterrestrial. The time gates we have were inspired by Dune. So I think there's definitely a lot of nods that people who love sci-fi will enjoy, and honestly, it was like a really fun playground. " In Marvel Studios Loki, mercurial villain Loki (Hiddleston) reprizes his role as god of mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing and Michael Waldron is chief writer, with a cast that also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. Loki launches new episodes every Wednesday exclusively on Disney +.

