Kirron Kher’s birthday: From Khoobsurat to Hum Tum, every time she played the coolest mom in Bollywood





Mothers of Hindi cinema rarely get their due. Straitjacket as a patient and pious whose place was at home, she often needed to be rescued. If she wasn’t the virtuous woman in a white sari ready to sacrifice everything for her children, she was the bossy and domineering trope of family dramas. Thankfully, a new set of directors and stories removed the cliché and featured women of flesh and blood who had lives beyond their offspring. The only actor who has been at the center of this transformation is Kirron Kher. She was without a doubt the coolest mom in the business who could match her kids beat for beat. Gracious with a portion of drama, its characters have taken their hats off to an evolving society and the demand for relatable entertainment. On the occasion of Kirron Kher’s 69th birthday, indianexpress.com lists the characters played by her who have redefined mothers in Bollywood. Khobsurat (2014) Kirron Kher in Khobsurat. (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures India, Anil Kapoor Films Company) In director Shashanka Ghosh, Kirron played the role of mother to Sonam Kapoor. Although the film is a love story between Sonam and Fawad Khan, Kirron’s character from a Punjabi mother, Manju Chakravarty grabbed the limelight. She was no ordinary mother telling her daughter to take care of “ghar ki izzat”. Instead, she motivated her daughter to talk about her emotions. She got the best dialogue in the movie and her comedic timing was perfect as she played the matriarch with elan. Dostana (2008) Abhishek Bachchan, Kiron Kher and John Abraham in Dostana. (Express archive photo) Kirrons’ performance was appropriate for this comedy caricature. She was vaporous enough as she faced the fact that her son could be gay. As strong as the film, she delivered quite a few comedic moments to Dostana. About Shanti About (2007) Kirron Kher in Om Shanti Om. (Photo:

Red Pepper Entertainment) In a movie on film, Kirron Kher has shown how she can gracefully portray the tropes of a Bollywood mother. Here she was an impoverished mother running from pillar to post, in search of her son Om, played by Shah Rukh Khan, for years. Kher’s hysterical laments as Bela are hilarious, as is her melodrama. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher and Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Alvida Na Khena. (Photo: Dharma Productions) In Karan Johar’s relationship drama, Kirron played Shah Rukh Khan’s mother and was a woman with a mind of her own. She is not blind to her son’s flaws, nor is she hostile to her stepdaughter Preity Zinta from the start. She also described the complexity of being a mother when she learns about her son’s extramarital affair. Rank De Basanti (2006) Kirron Kher and Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. One of her most believable roles as a mother is Kirrons Mitro, the mother of DJ (Aamir Khan). When she scolds DJ and her Punjabi friends, you get along with her, and more than you, your mom is probably in a relationship with her. She asks them to eat rotis with ghee and blames her son for not meeting her often, but she also trusts them to bring about a change in society. Hum Tum Kirron Kher in Hum Tum. (Photo: Yash Raj Films) “Zindagi jeena koi aapse seekhe,” the character of Rati Agnihotri tells Parminder Bobby Prakash of Kirron in Kunal Kohli’s film Hum Tum. And, we support that. She is a single mother but she never complains about it. She is a devoted mother but she also has the desire to live fully.

