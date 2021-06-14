‘Ryan’s Hope’ actor was 90 – The Hollywood Reporter





John Gabriel, the actor and singer who played Doctor Seneca Beaulac during the first 10 years of the ABC soap opera Ryan’s Hope, is dead. He was 90 years old. Gabriel’s death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, actress Andrea Gabriel (Lost). “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my father’s death” she wrote. “John Gabriel was my hero, my role model and my champion, but above all my dad. … I will always love you.” No details of his death were immediately available. Gabriel appeared in the John Wayne star The golden (1966) – and co-wrote the film’s title track with Nelson Riddle – and had a recurring role as WJM-TV sports presenter Andy Rivers on CBS ‘ The Mary Tyler Moore Show. He played the professor in the original CBS pilot ‘ Gilligan Island, filmed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in November 1963, but Russell Johnson ended up with the role when the series aired the following September. (Two other actors, Nancy McCarthy and Kit Smythe, were also dumped.) “It was the first time in my adult life that I remember crying”, he said once. “And I think part of it has to do with the fact that I built this thing to such a degree that it was going to be my breakthrough.” Gabriel portrayed Seneca, chief of staff at Riverside Hospital in New York, the Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1985, then returned at the end of the show in 1988-89. He received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1980. At the start of the show, Seneca had come to New York in pursuit of his wife, Nell (Diana Van der Vlis), who had left him. After participating in his compassionate murder, he married lawyer Jill Coleridge (Nancy Addison Altman), who had defended him in the murder trial. Gabriel was born on May 25, 1931 in Niagara Falls, New York. His parents ran a grocery store. He starred in plays at UCLA and, after a stint in the US Air Force, signed a contract with 20th Century Fox, where he landed small roles in the 1958 films. Young Lions and The hunters. He has appeared in television series such as Surfside 6, Hawaiian eye, 77 Sunset Strip and The flying nun and worked on Broadway in Happy time – as a replacement for Robert Goulet – and Applause before landing on Ryan’s Hope. Gabriel also acted on other soaps including Days of our lives, General hospital, Magnet, Love glory and beauty and Generations, and on other shows like The murder she wrote, Seinfeld and Law and order. He also produced Charles Grodin’s talk show for CNBC in 1995 and released an album of pop standards, From John with love, in 1998. (It served as the first nightclub number for Joan Rivers.) In addition to his daughter Andrea, survivors include his 52-year-old wife, actress Sandy Gabriel, who played Edna Thornton on ABC’s All my kids; another girl actress, Melissa; and two grandsons.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos