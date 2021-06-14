Fundraising, Fun and Flamboyance: The Fabulous Life of Anita Madden | New

ASHLAND Anita Madden has been synonymous with lavish and spectacular parties every day before the Kentucky Derby throughout the five decades (mid-1950s to late 1990s).

The events were filled to the brim with extravagance, a bit of decadence and an abundance of entertainment, and brought together the Whos Whos of politics, sports and Hollywood celebrities and jet-setters.

It is with these concepts in mind that the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will be hosting a Derby on Delay event on July 10. The event will feature everything Anita has to offer and emulate the Derby nights she is famous for. The museum also features an Anita Madden exhibit, including many Maddens Derby gala dresses, which opened on May 1.

Highland manager Carol Allen was contacted by Madden family staff at Hamburg Place in Lexington, the famous farm Anita had lived in since the time she married Preston Madden, the horse breeder’s grandson. John E. Madden, in 1955. Hamburg Place, who bred the 1987 Derby and Preakness Stakes champion Alysheba, gave Allen and the Highlands memorabilia related to Anita Madden, including several of the lavish dresses she wore during his evenings.

Heather (Whitman), our curator, was very happy to have the opportunity for such an interesting exhibition, Allen said. So I started to think about opening an exhibition and decided that rather than just an opening we should emulate the exciting pre-Derby night that was held at the polo field in Hamburg Place. for many years. Several thousand people were usually in attendance, with many stars from sports, television, Hollywood and politics.

Madden was originally from Ashland and first attended Western Kentucky University and then the University of Kentucky, where she met her future husband in Lexington.

As reported in the Hamburg Journal, Madden was instrumental in developing what was once farmland in Hamburg Place into the bustling business hub we know today, work undertaken by her and her son Patrick in the 1980s and 1990s. Many of Hamburg’s development streets have been named after Madden family stakes winners including Alysheba, Pink Pigeon, Sir Barton and other notable champions.

Although Madden is known for her keen intelligence, it is not necessarily for the development of Hamburg that she is remembered, but for the annual derby parties that she has hosted on the farmhouse polo field. Madden for 40 years. The event has grown each year, peaking in 1998 at a crowd of 3,000. Numerous media covered the Madden Galas, including all of the local network affiliates, but also major shows such as Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show and the VH-1 music channel. For many years, WTVQ, ABC’s subsidiary in Lexington, broadcast the party live for 1 hour, ahead of their Nightline network show. The show was co-hosted by acclaimed Kentucky sports presenter Kenny Rice and Sky TV presenter Yancey.

Madden has chosen memorable themes each year and went above and beyond to decorate accordingly.

In 1983, the theme was The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, a reference to a work by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Judy Mann of the Washington Post described the event in detail. She cited a young woman standing near the entrance to the main tent carrying the 111.59-carat Earth Star diamond, on loan to the event by mining company De Beers. The glass roof above the dance floor was covered in rhinestones, modeled on a car featured in Fitzgerald’s story.

In 1993, the theme was The Search for the King’s Body along the Inca Trail. Madden wearing a cape adorned with hundreds of Peruvian purple feathers.

John Giffiths, whose mother Joy attended Ashland High School with Madden, was a guest on several of the Derby Eve parties. John was about 26 or 27, he said, when he was with his mother. He recalled that the event was quite remarkable and said it was a Thousand and One Nights theme, with men and women dressed as geniuses, with Arabic music playing in the background.

There was a break in the music and they had these hydraulic men’s lifts that were made to look like flying carpets and they had a genius man and a genius woman dancing around, Griffiths said.

Madden was an influential figure in Lexington, not only for the unforgettable parties she threw, but also for her involvement in the community. In 1977, she was appointed to the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commission by Mayor Foster Pettit, where she served for 17 years.

She was also appointed by Governor John Y. Brown to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, where she served as Kentucky’s first female racing commissioner from 1980 to 1983.

Madden quietly supported many charities in his day, but his support for the Bluegrass Boys Ranch was less silent. The night before the Derby was largely used to raise funds for the ranch, as well as a few other charities over the years.

Madden’s neighbor, Ms. TO Campbell, founded the Bluegrass Boys Ranch and inspired Madden to get involved. Eventually, Madden and her son were able to turn the ranch into a scholarship program.

The Bluegrass Boys Ranch needs the money and Lexington needs the party, Madden said in a quote to the Lexington Herald Leader in 1995.

Even after his death in 2018, Madden sought to help support the ranch, as memorial donations were requested in lieu of flowers for the service. The ranch was not the only beneficiary of Maddens’ philanthropy. Many of his parties and events raised funds for other causes close to his heart, including the Kentucky Heart Fund and the Lexington Fund for the Arts. She was also known to advocate for equine research and AIDS initiatives.

Madden had a bountiful, bountiful nature that became an intrinsic part of his heritage, as well as the flamboyant, monumental parties that many still speak with awe of years later.

To make reservations for Derby on Delay at the Highlands, contact the museum directly at (606) 329-8888.