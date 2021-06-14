Media trial may be over, but Rhea Chakraborty remains jobless outcast in Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty may have been recently crowned ‘Most Desirable Woman of 2020’ by a leading publication, but she remains persona non grata in Bollywood even a year since her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in a rented apartment in Mumbai.

The film industry continues to treat the 28-year-old actor like a true outcast ever since she was singled out – in protracted media trials – as the woman responsible for the death of her roommate in mysterious circumstances in June. 14 last year.

Although some people in the film industry have intermittently praised and sympathized her for the way she has faced her ordeals over the past 12 months, including a one-month stint behind bars, no one is sure. is still proposed to sign her for a new project – either a film or a web series or a television series.

Even those who had promised to work with her before and after Sushant’s tragic end kept their distance from her. Chehre, her lonely film that she had signed before confinement has not yet seen the light of day. Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi star was due to hit theaters in April this year, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has dashed his hopes.

The film’s release was postponed until the last minute due to the closure of theaters across the country, but by then it became apparent that Chehre’s directors wanted to downplay his presence in the film due to the controversies surrounding him. She was conspicuous by her absence in the film’s first trailer while she had a failed appearance in the second. The producer Anand Pandit then made it clear that he did not want to “take undue advantage of his situation for the commercial benefit of his film”.

But business analysts believe no filmmaker has yet shown open support for Rhea primarily for two reasons: ongoing cases against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and fears of facing a backlash. Sushant fans.

Last year, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, his highly anticipated comeback film, was ruthlessly trolled simply because the veteran director gave his support to Rhea after Sushant’s death. As a result, the filmmakers, who initially wanted to sign Rhea, put their projects on hold indefinitely. The CBI, however, has yet to complete its investigation into the Bihar-born actor’s suicide or murder case, while the NCB has already named Rhea as a defendant in its indictment in a related case. to drugs.

Last year, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who co-produced Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, publicly stated that he would like to work with Rhea ‘when this is all over. Since “this is not all over yet,” he has also put his plans on hold. Writer-director Rumi Jaffery was supposed to start a movie with Rhea and Sushant in the lead in February 2020. That movie also appears to have been put on the sidelines. Jaffery has since expressed hope that a talented actor like Rhea will bounce back, but he has also called for waiting for justice to deliver its verdict in the cases against her.

But then a trial in court can take years. An actor’s career, as promising as it is, can be ruined if every producer is still waiting for the final verdict in such cases. A lot of money is indeed involved in the making of films and emotions have no part to play in this affair, but Bollywood has not always been so indifferent to the actors who wage legal battles. He had different criteria for judging different people caught in similar circumstances.

Sanjay Dutt, for his part, did not run out of film offers after his release from prison on bail in the Mumbai explosions case in 1993. Although he continued to fight his legal battle for more than two years. decades he continued to get good work. Salman Khan has also been charged in a few cases over the years, but he remains a much sought-after superstar.

Rhea, of course, is neither Sanjay Dutt nor Salman Khan, who belong to high profile Bollywood families. As an outsider, she will never get a similar treatment. Therefore, until the court renders the final verdict in the cases against her, she must wage her lonely fight without expecting any support from the film fraternity.