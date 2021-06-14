Sex and the City stars reunite in first HBO Max reboot pic

The first photo from the original Sex and the City cast arrives as Sarah Jessica Parker and the gang undergo tabletop reading for the next revival.

Upcoming HBO Maxs Stars Sex and the city to restart, And just like that posed for the first photo of the series. Throughout the original series, which aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO, the main cast consisted of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall). But a falling out between Cattrall and Parker has ensured that Cattrall will not be part of the new series.

Based on the author Candace Bushnells 1997 novel of the same name, Sex and the cityThe arrival of her brought audiences the kind of punch-less television that was largely unknown until then. Hailed for precisely this reason, the series followed the four single women as they faced the ups and downs of life in New York City. Designed to both empower and entertain, Sex and the city helped pave the way for other successful women-led programs, such as Girls, Broad City, and even the recent one Betty. Today, however, after 6 seasons and two feature films, Sex and the cityHis heritage is not quite what it used to be. On the one hand, the program has not aged particularly well and the way it deals with issues involving the LGTBQ community, for example, is not always as sensitive as it should be. That being said, a lot has changed since the series aired and the new reboot offers the opportunity for a fresh start.

Film on And just like that is set to debut this summer in New York City, and fans are extremely excited to see Carrie and her friends return. While Samantha’s absence is still a point of contention for some diehards, things are already brewing for the new chapter in the characters’ lives. It’s still far too early for a trailer or even footage from the production, but luckily, Sarah Jessica Parker posted the first image of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on her official Instagram account. The three stars look happy to be together again and posed after reading their first episodes with the cast.

At the moment, the details of the plot of And just like that are practically non-existent. What we do know is that the series will continue to follow women and that Covid-19 will play a role in the script. Casting continues to take place, with more original stars having recently officially joined the reboot. There is no doubt that there are a significant number of hurdles for the show to jump through, especially since the last time any of the actors were together was for the horrific bombshell of the 2010s, Gender and the city 2. This film already showed how the Sex and the city women had become, and her deaf handling of Islamic culture was particularly problematic.

Ultimately, And just like that is sure to deliver what fans have found appealing Sex and the city first: a New York setting paired with an intrepid cast of best friends trying to navigate it all. Now in their fifties, the characters aren’t going to experience Manhattan the way they did for Sex and the citys first, but as long as the show understands this and focuses on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda’s current lives, then there’s no reason to believe that And just like that cannot offer its own level of familiar and new charm.

