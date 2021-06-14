Entertainment
The Bollywood actor’s passion for engineering, space and science
A year after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, what has stuck with fans is her legacy. In the weeks since the actor’s demise, the sad moments have been transformed into a celebration of Singh’s fascination with science, math and beyond. The actor wanted to be an astronaut and loved to contemplate the moons of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn and even the Andromeda galaxy through his “time travel” telescope. Singh was also learning to code to propel his dream into computer games. Realizing the actor’s hunger for equations, his fans unearthed an old photo of Singh donning a t-shirt that was further indication of his engineering prowess. Some even noticed that the t-shirt was a reflection of the high IQ the actor possessed. The equation printed on Singh’s t-shirt is a classic and long-standing math joke among the mechanical engineering community.
The text simply said, “Don’t be a d3s / dt3 or be a jerk.” “
The constant jerk in kinematics (branch of mechanics describing the movement of objects) and in calculation is the rate of change of acceleration with time.
j = da / dt
This makes “jerk” the first derivative of acceleration, the second derivative of speed, and the third derivative of displacement, as The Physics Hypertextbook noted.
j = da / dt = d2v / dt2 = d3s / dt3
Singh’s academic talent has been well documented. The actor, who dropped out only 2 semesters before graduating to pursue an acting career, is said to have achieved an All India rank of 7 on the Delhi College of Engineering entrance exam in 2003.
As for his interest in astrophysics, his accounts on social networks bear witness to this. Sushant has often shared images of celestial objects on social media evoking his love and interest in the mysteries of space.
Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to reach for the stars. On the big screen, Singh’s career has been peppered with memorable performances in Kai Po Che !, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore. Offscreen, Singh has “time traveled” through his Meade telescope which he used to visit Saturn’s rings, Jupiter’s moons, and on clear sky days, even the Andromeda galaxy.
Recalling Singh, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “What I automatically remember about Sushant is how interested he is in everything in life. He was always curious about it. more on everything: the unknown, space, quantum physics, acting, cinema. “
This has been very well documented on his social media and his residency in Mumbai. In an interview with Asian Paints from 2018, Singh gave his fans a tour of his apartment. Its walls were complete with the iconic photograph of the moon landing, the phases of the moon, the space missions. The actor even had a uniform made during his visit to NASA. Space shuttles cartoons lying on his table.
In August, Mallika Singh, niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, explained how much the late Bollywood actor enjoys astronomy. Mallika shared a post on her Instagram Stories page where she revealed how her “mum Gulshan” once expressed her desire to join astronomy classes with her.
In July, when the central government announced several new reforms as part of the new education policy on Wednesday, a clip from Sushant Singh Rajput’s video went viral in which it emphasizes the need for coding in the school curriculum.
“65% of the students who go to kindergarten this year will do trades in technology that we have not yet invented,” he said in an old interview adding that in a situation like this, even schools do not know not what to teach. Sushant says coding will need to be included in the curriculum because that will be the language we will need for the next few years.
He also says that in the overall structure of education, the emphasis is on emotional effectiveness and how to deal with unfamiliar situations. “At first the change was constant, but now the rate of change is changing. And in a situation where we don’t know what to do, emotional stability is needed, ”he adds.
In the months following his death, Rajput’s family established a foundation in his name to support young talent in “fields close to his heart” such as film, science and sports. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF). The family also announced their decision to turn the late actor’s childhood home in the Rajiv Nagar area of Patna into a memorial for their fans.
This news can be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call one of these hotlines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).
Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here
