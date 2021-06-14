Prolific actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83





Ned Beatty, the indelible actor whose first film role as a genius vacationer raped by a backwoodsman in 1972’s “Deliverance” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, has passed away. He was 83 years old. Beatty manager Deborah Miller said Beatty died of natural causes at her Los Angeles home on Sunday, surrounded by friends and relatives. After years in the regional theater, Beatty was cast in “Deliverance” as Bobby Trippe, the carefree member of a male boating party terrorized by backcountry thugs. The scene in which Trippe is brutalized became the film’s most memorable and established Beatty as an actor whose name moviegoers may not have known but still recognized as his face. “For people like me, there’s a lot of ‘I know you! I know you! What have I seen you in?'” Beatty said without hard feelings in 1992. Beatty only received one nomination. at the Oscars, as a supporting actor for his corporate role. executive Arthur Jensen in 1976’s “Network”, but he contributed to some of the most popular films of his time and worked consistently, his credits comprising over 150 movies and TV shows. Beatty’s appearance in “Network”, scripted by Paddy Chayefsky a director by Sidney Lumet, was brief but titanic. His three-minute monologue ranks among the greatest in cinema. Jensen summons presenter Howard Beale (Peter Finch) into a long, dimly lit conference room for a return to Jesus on the elemental powers of media. “You’ve meddled with the primitive forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t get it!” Beatty yells from across the boardroom before explaining that there is no America, no democracy. “It’s just IBM and ITT and AT&T and DuPont, Dow, Union Carbide and Exxon. These are the nations of the world today.” He was as memorable as Otis, the silly henchman of villainous Lex Luthor in the first two Christopher Reeve Films “Superman” and as a racist sheriff in “White Lightning”. Other films included “All The President’s Men”, “The Front Page”, “Nashville” and “The Big Easy”. In a 1977 interview, he explained why he preferred to be a supporting actor. “The stars never want to throw a curved ball to the public, but my great joy is throwing curved balls,” he said. “Being a star reduces your effectiveness as an actor because you become an identifiable and somewhat predictable part of a product. You have to watch your P’s and Q’s and nurture your fans. But I like to surprise audiences, do the unexpected. ” He landed a rare leading role in the Irish film “Hear My Song” in 1991. The true story of the legendary Irish tenor Josef Locke, who died at the height of a brilliant career, has been well commented on but largely unpublished in the United States . Between films, Beatty often worked on television and in the theater. He had recurring roles in “Roseanne” as father of John Goodman and as a detective in “Homicide: Life on the Streets”. On Broadway, he won critical accolades (and a Drama Desk Award) for his portrayal of Big Daddy in a cover of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” a role he first played at the age 21 in a joint stock company production. . He created controversy, however, when he was quoted in The New York Times about the skills of his young co-stars, Ashley Judd and Jason Patric. “Ashley is a sweetheart,” he said, “and yet she doesn’t have a lot of tools.” Of Patric, he remarked: “He’s gotten better all the time, but his is a different journey.” His most recent films include “Toy Story 3” in 2010 and two releases in 2013, “The Big Ask” and “Baggage Claim”. He retired shortly thereafter. Ned Thomas Beatty was born in 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, and raised in Lexington, where he joined the Disciples of Christ Protestant Christian Church. “It was the theater I attended when I was a kid,” he told The Associated Press in 1992. “It was where people preyed on their truest emotions and talked about it. things they didn’t talk about in everyday life.… The preaching was very often theatrical. ” For a while he thought about becoming a priest, but changed his mind after being cast in a high school production of “Harvey”. He spent 10 summers at the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Virginia, and eight years at the Arena Stage Company in Washington, DC At the Arena Stage, he appeared in Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” and starred in “Death of a Salesman ”by Arthur Miller. Then his life changed forever when he took a train to New York to audition director John Boorman for the role of Bobby Trippe. Boorman told him the role was chosen, but changed his mind after seeing Beatty’s audition. Beatty, who married Sandra Johnson in 1999, had eight children from three previous marriages.

