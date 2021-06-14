Ned Beatty Dead: “Deliverance” and “Network” actor was 83 years old

Film and television actor Ned Beatty, Oscar nominated for his supporting role in “Network” and appeared in several of the most important American films of the 1970s, has died. He was 83 years old.

Beatty’s management confirmed his death at Variety, adding that he died of natural causes on Sunday morning surrounded by his loved ones at his Los Angeles home.

Beatty appeared in four films that were nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture in the 1970s: “Deliverance” (1972), “Nashville” (1975), “All the President’s Men” (1976) and “Network” ( 1976). Additionally, he voiced a character, Lotso, in 2010’s “Toy Story 3”, who was also nominated.

The actor was equally at home in the drama of “All the President’s Men”, in which he played a journalist who uncovers part of the plot, and the buffoonery of his role in “Superman” from 1977, in which he played Lex Luthor’s sidekick, Otis. .

Beatty was fortunate enough to gain public and critical attention with her first film role, as genius vacation hunter Bobby, sadistically sexually assaulted in John Boorman’s 1972 landmark drama, “Deliverance”.

Beatty gave many excellent supporting performances as unfriendly characters. In Robert Altman’s “Nashville,” for example, Beatty portrays a politically connected lawyer who is impatient with his deaf children, making no effort to communicate with them.

In “Network,” Beatty had a modest but memorable role as the leader of the conglomerate that owns the network, described by The New York Times as “a folk messiah, beautifully played by Ned Beatty, [who] is the spokesperson for some [Paddy] Chayefsky’s most direct thoughts on the present state of the wealth of nations. He says the famous phrase “It’s because you’re on television, idiot”.

By the mid-1970s, Beatty was also a constant presence on television thanks to guest photos in “Gunsmoke”, “The Rockford Files”, “Hawaii 5-0”, “Hunter”, “Delvecchio” and in TV movies such as the 1980s. “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones” in which Beatty played Representative Leo Ryan, the Congressman from San Francisco who was shot in 1978.

One of the highlights of Beatty’s film work in the 1980s was New Orleans’ Dennis Quaid vehicle “The Big Easy,” in which Beatty played, in the words of Roger Ebert, “the police chief who sincerely wants to do the right thing and sincerely cannot ”in what amounted to“ his best performance in years ”.

Another highlight of the ’80s was “Hear My Song”, in which Beatty played the central character, an Irish tenor on the run from the IRS and in fact absent for most of the film. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone said that “his finely shaded and deeply romantic performance as Locke is a unique and unexpected pleasure.”

The actor has also done a great job on television, receiving an Emmy nomination in 1979 for the topical telepic “Friendly Fire”, in which Beatty and Carol Burnett played the roles of a couple who, while crying the death of their son, discovers the sad realities of the Vietnam War. He was also nominated in 1989 for his work in the family film “Last Train Home”.

Most memorable of his television endeavors, however, was his performance as the scathing detective Stanley Bolander in the excellent crime drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” in the early 1990s.

Earlier, in 1975, he made a powerful guest performance on “MASH” as Colonel Hollister, the Puritan leader of army chaplains who arrives at the 4077th to assess Father Mulcahy.

Beatty made two attempts to star in a series of his own, with the brief 1977 sitcom “Szysznyk” and even shorter 1993 “The Boys”, in which he played the father of Christopher Meloni’s character. He returned to “Roseanne” in the early ’90s as the merchant father of John Goodman’s character. He was also a regular panelist on “The New Hollywood Squares” from 1987 to 1988.

Most recently, Beatty played a senile judge who had become his forensic puppet in a 2006 episode of “Law and Order” and in a 2007 episode of “CSI,” he played a memorably serene but frightening dentist who is unmasked as a serial killer.

Ned Thomas Beatty was born in Louisville, Ky. At the age of 10, he began singing with professional gospel quartets. He spent the early years of his acting career at the Barter Theater in Abingdon, Virginia, followed by the Erie (Penn.) Playhouse, Houston’s Playhouse Theater, and the Arena Stage Company in Washington, DC. He appeared on Broadway in the original 1968 production of “The Great White Hope” with James Earl Jones and Jane Alexander, and returned to Main Stem in 2003 to play Big Daddy in a cover of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” . which also starred Ashley Judd and Jason Patric.

Of Beatty’s performance as Big Daddy, The New York Times said: “From the moment Mr. Beatty first appears in the second act of the play, he brings with him the invigorating breeze of ‘a passionate and scrupulously detailed game. As long as he’s allowed to dominate the stage, Anthony Page’s production exudes the galvanizing honesty that is the elusive Holy Grail for Big Daddy.

At the Music Center in Los Angeles, he starred in a revival of the musical “Showboat” in 1996.

Although he did not sing for himself in the movie “Hear My Song”, he released an album of Christian music, “In the Beginning Was the Word”, in 2006.

Beatty has been married four times, the first to Walta Abbott, the second to actress Belinda Beatty, and the third to Dorothy “Tinker” Lindsey.

He is survived by his fourth wife Sandra Johnson; four children from his marriage to Abbott; two children from his marriage to Beatty; and two children from his marriage to Lindsey.