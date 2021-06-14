June events happening around Anchorage this month





Juneteenth, the party celebrating the end of slavery in the United States, officially takes place on Saturday, June 19, but in Anchorage there will be events marking the occasion throughout the month. It seemed appropriate to us that we took Juneteenth to the next level this year, said Jasmin Smith, Deputy Chairman of the Juneteenth Planning Committee. This is in part because Alaskans are emerging from a year of closures and isolation due to the pandemic. People miss each other, Smith said. It was also a year in which Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and racially motivated violence took place across the country. With race at the forefront of the national conversation, there has been a local impact, Smith said. I think the tone of the country and all the advocacy work that took place over the last year, and it was another rebirth in terms of black culture and re-energizing on behalf of our community, Smith said. Events surrounding the main June 19 celebration will include conversations about black history and culture and free admission to the Anchorage Museum, which features the exhibit Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy. The June 19 celebration at Northway Mall will feature great food, bounce houses, vendors and entertainment, Smith said, and everyone is welcome. Juneteenth is about the independence of African Americans, but we want everyone to come and celebrate with us, Smith said. Here are some of the events happening around Anchorage. If you have an event to add to the list, contact [email protected] To learn more about Anchorage Juneteenth, visit juneteenthanchorage.com. Black lives in Alaska: see me, hear my voice! Black art and black artists 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday June 16 African-American artists from Alaska present a panel discussion on black and African-American art and their collectors at the Anchorage Museum. The group will discuss the marginalization of black / African American artists and the importance of their work. The panelists are Vonnie Gaither, Tasha Webster, Celeste Hodge Growden, Jovell Rennie and Eleanor Andrews. Release. (625 rue C; anchoring.org museum) Free Screening of Boyz N the Hood 7 p.m., Thursday June 17, Century 16 theater UAA Student Activities is hosting a free screening of the 1991 breakthrough coming-of-age drama Boyz N the Hood. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis (limit of 2 per person). You must register through UAATix (uaatix.universitytickets.com) to reserve your seat (tickets will not be distributed on site at Century 16; online sales end at 5:00 p.m. AKDT on 6/17/21). Century 16 is operating at a capacity that maintains physical distance (including seat blocking) for customers and staff. (Note: the movie is rated R for language, violence and sexual situations.) 7 p.m. Friday June 18, online Xi Psi Omega will present a user-friendly virtual poetry competition on the theme of Juneteenth or The Harlem Renaissance. The winner will receive $ 100. Registration is done via Eventbrite; learn more about Xi Psi Omegas Facebook page. Citywide celebration of June 17 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday June 19, Northway Mall There will be speakers and proclamations, entertainment, dance contests, vendors, bounce houses and more at this June 15th celebration. At 3 p.m. there will be a Say Their Name Drum Circle led by sound artist Gail Jackson. Free to attend. Visit Juneteenth Anchorages website for details. (101 Penland Pkwy) Free entry to the Anchorage Museum 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday June 19 The Anchorage Museum will offer free admission all day. Discover Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy, an exhibit showcasing the experience of Blacks in Alaska. Hekima (Wisdom): Their Story is Our Story, presented by Cyranos Theater Company. This documentary film features interviews with key figures in Alaska’s black community. (625 rue C; anchoring.org museum) Conversation of young people on Juneteenth Alaska Black Caucus will host a conversation with Juneteenth youth on Zoom. Details, including how to register, will be posted on their Facebook page. Community conversation: the Tulsa massacre During the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses in the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Learn more in a conversation moderated by LeRoy Williams. For more information or to register, visit thealaskablackcaucus.com. Family Art Class: Black Lives in Alaska 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday June 26 Head to the Anchorage Museum for an art-centric afternoon and exhibit Black Lives in Alaska: Journey, Justice, Joy. After a tour of the gallery, instructor and creative entrepreneur Tasha Webster, organizer of African-American artists in Alaska, will guide young artists and their families in creating their own creative works of art. Ideal for young artists and their adults, ages 6 and up. Registration required; class will meet in the center of the atrium inside the museum to install the mirror. A short tour of the exhibition will be followed by an artistic project with the material provided. $ 5, members $ 4.50. Register on anchoring.org museum. (625 rue C; 907-929-9200)

