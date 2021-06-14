Entertainment
Sexist Bollywood songs we need to stop grooving right now!
Bollywood music has always made us want to groove. The rhythms, the tone and all the vibe of a Bollywood song make us want to put on our dancing shoes and bang our heads to the sound of the music! However, while dancing to your favorite Bollywood music, have you ever stopped and listened to the lyrics? Otherwise, congratulations because those who have decoded the meaning of some Bollywood songs do not feel safe. Yes, dangerous. Sounds like a strong word but it’s just perfect to describe the feeling that a lot of Bollywood songs give us. Many of these songs openly promote rape culture, stereotype women, and propagate the objectification of women. It is such a shame and very concerning that an industry that caters to audiences in a country as populous as India is getting away with this kind of offensive music.
After the controversy behind the Beyonse (Beyonce) song Sharma Jaayegi where they had to change the name of the song (making absolutely no difference), there seems to be growing concern about the songs coming to the industry. They don’t know that these kinds of sexist, racist songs have been around the industry forever, gaining millions of views. Enough said, let’s jump right into decoding some of the songs from Bollywood. Prepare yourself because by the end of this article you will be bursting with anger.
Buzz
This song has 326 million views on YouTube followed by 2.2 million likes. Probably the 2.2 million people completely ignored the part where Badshah in all his swag says, okay okay okay, maana you hate sick. Jaha se hona chahiye wahi se hai tu thick(okay okay okay, I admit you’re sick. You’re thick everywhere you need to be). Here he appreciates the woman’s body and how she has curves in all the places where she needs to have curves. Too bad for Badshah body positivity! He then continues to sing about how he is the kind of guy all mothers warn their daughters. If that doesn’t openly encourage toxic masculinity, then what is it?
Gandi Baat (dirty talk)
Image Credit: makemykaraoke
This song easily ranks among the top five sexist songs in Bollywood. Gandi Baat from RRajkumar has 77 million views on YouTube. Here, Shahid Kapoor clearly misunderstood flirting with Eve teasing when he said; Beedi peeke nukkad pe wait for tera kiya re (I waited for you in the street with a cigarette in my hand). Shahid, that makes you a wake-up call teaser. There is absolutely nothing charming about a man who smokes in the street and follows us with his masculine gaze.
Don’t Miss – Surroor 2021: Himesh Reshammiya’s New Song Takes the Internet by Storm
You cheez badi hai mast mast (You are a wonderful thing)
It’s in the name! It is absolutely disheartening to see how a song that objective women in its name (cheez-object) not only received 13 million views on YouTube, but was subsequently covered in another contemporary Bollywood film. Women, now we know the comment for mast cheez (wonderful thing) takes inspiration from this song. This song is everything a song doesn’t have to be. Male gaze, sexism, objectification, this song has it all.
Balam Pichkaari (Beloved Water Gun)
Image Credit: i.pinimg
Teri kalai hai, haathon mein aayi hai
Maine madoda toh, lagti malai hai.
(Your wrist was like cream when I twisted it with my hands)
No Ranbir, we don’t take any girl’s hand, no matter how sweet. It’s called sexual harassment and it’s a crime, not at all romantic. The way Bollywood songs use energetic beats and dance moves to romanticize sexist songs is very problematic. This song has been played at every Holi party with people dancing to its abusive lyrics.
Jaadu Teri Nazar (Your eyes are magic)
You do it, you do it
You hate Kiran
(Whether you say yes or no, Kiran you are mine)
Are these songwriters familiar with the concept of consent? How many other films like Pink where Amitabh Bachchan gives a speech on the meaning of no will these artists need to digest the consent of women and not make songs defying it? The least they can do is not give the Roadside Romeos another song to whistle when we walk the streets.
Don’t Miss – Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba Trailer; Here’s what makes it special
The fact that the music industry has provided us with camouflaged sexist content with catchy rhythms needs to be acknowledged and taken action against. Young children, adult adults, all admire Bollywood actors and their actions. The music industry is responsible for shaping ideology, and it’s safe to say that it does a pretty bad job. Stay tuned to Her Zindagi for more content like this.
