Rune Factory 5’s English dub appears in its E3 2021 trailer





At the E3 2021 Future Games Show, XSEED showed a first glimpse of the English voice acting in Rune Factory 5. A new trailer appeared during the event offering a preview of the various characters and gameplay before its debut. Here is an overview of the Rune Factory 5 English voice in his E3 2021 trailer. This is far from the first trailer for the game. However, most of them have appeared in Japan. In one, people had the chance to visit Rigbarth, the city of games. There was also the first trailer, of course. This confirmed that it would be a 3D game like Oceans Rune Factory. As for XSEED in general, this is one of the many E3 2021 games it will feature. The two confirmed titles are Akibas Voyage: Hellbound & Debriefed and Shadowverse: Battle of Champions. Both of these games will have their own live presentations during E3 2021 proper. During these presentations, people will be able to see how each one plays and works. One of the Shadowverse the voice actors will even be at this briefing on June 15, 2021. The other three XSEED titles are a mystery. Rune Factory 5 will come to Nintendo Switch early 2022. It is immediately available in Japan. E3

