Swift 5.5 Brings Async / Await and Actor Support





AT WWDC21, Apple introduced Swift 5.5, available in beta. Among its novelties, one of the most anticipated is better concurrency support using aysnc/await and actors. Asynchronous functionsq aim to make competing Swift code easier to write and understand, says Apple. Traditionally, Swift has used closures and completion handlers to handle asynchronous operations. As we know, this approach quickly leads to “callback hell” when your code has a lot of asynchronous operations or the flow of control gets complicated. Asynchronous Swift functions instead bring coroutines to the tongue. Functions can choose to be asynchronous, allowing the programmer to compose complex logic involving asynchronous operations using normal control flow mechanisms. The compiler is responsible for translating an asynchronous function into an appropriate set of closures and state machines. The following code snippet shows how you can declare and call async works as if they were synchronous: func loadWebResource(_ path: String) async throws -> Resource func decodeImage(_ r1: Resource, _ r2: Resource) async throws -> Image func dewarpAndCleanupImage(_ i : Image) async throws -> Image func processImageData() async throws -> Image { let dataResource = try await loadWebResource("dataprofile.txt") let imageResource = try await loadWebResource("imagedata.dat") let imageTmp = try await decodeImage(dataResource, imageResource) let imageResult = try await dewarpAndCleanupImage(imageTmp) return imageResult } Although asynchronous functions appear to greatly simplify concurrency management, they do not exclude the possibility of deadlocks or state corruption. In particular, programmers should be aware of Suspension points that asynchronous functions introduce. At a point of suspension, a function drops its thread. This happens, for example, when you call an asynchronous function associated with a different execution context. To avoid the risk of deadlocks or data corruption, asynchronous functions should avoid calling functions that could block their thread. For example, acquiring a mutex can only block until a running thread abandons the mutex; this is sometimes acceptable but should be used with care to avoid introducing blockages or artificial scalability issues. In contrast, waiting for a condition variable can block until another arbitrary job is scheduled that signals the variable; this model goes strongly against the recommendation. An interesting evolution of this feature allows you to call asynchronous Objective-C APIs, which use completion managers, using a await expression. Actors, on the other hand, are an abstraction built on top of async and await to securely access the mutable state. In short, actors encapsulate a state and provide a set of methods to safely access it. Unlike classes, actors only allow one task to access their editable state at a time, which allows the code of multiple tasks to safely interact with the same instance of an actor. Here’s an example of a Swift actor: actor TemperatureLogger { let label: String var measurements: [Int] private(set) var max: Int init(label: String, measurement: Int) { self.label = label self.measurements = [measurement] self.max = measurement } } The methods of an actor can be used either synchronously or asynchronously from the actor, but the compiler will force you to use an asynchronous operation to read the actor’s state from outside the actor. If you want to learn how Swift Concurrency works behind the scenes, understand how Swift Tasks differ from Grand Central Dispatch, and how to write concurrent Swift code with performance in mind, don’t miss the Apple WWDC session. Fast competition: behind the scenes. Swift 5.5 is currently available as part of Xcode 13 beta, downloadable from Apple developer website.







