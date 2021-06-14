Lagaan actor Yashpal Sharma on the role of Lakha: I was ready to make the film for Rs 20,000 but I got Rs 2 lakh





Actor Yashpal Sharma says he wouldn’t have played any character other than Lakha in Lagaan, even if he had the chance. “The two main roles of hero and villain – Bhuvan and Captain Andrew Russell, have already been given to Aamir Khan and Paul Blackthorne. After that, the only character worth making was Lakha, ”Sharma exclusively told indianexpress.com. Lagaan was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and marked Aamir Khan’s debut as a producer. It also received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2002 Oscars. As Lagaan turns 20 on June 15, Yashpal Sharma stepped back in time playing the anti-hero in the hit film. . “Lagaan’s casting had already been done. It wasn’t until the end that I got a call from Aamir Khan Productions. I thought someone was playing a prank. But I learned that Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to see me. I met him at Aamir’s office and within four hours he told me the whole story as he walked around the room. I will never forget this because you won’t find a director who injected the story so deep into him that he didn’t even watch the script, ”said Sharma recalling how amazed he was. of Gowariker’s clarity on the story. Lakha, a lumberjack, was one of the main men in the village, who kept his eyes on Gauri (Gracy Singh) and did anything to impress him. And since Gauri was in love with Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), Lakha wanted to disrupt Bhuvan’s cricket match against the British, until he changed his mind and ended up siding with the people of Champaner. Yashpal Sharma added that he believed Lakha was the only role that had certain dimensions, but was not sure if it was available. “Ashutosh told me he wanted me to audition only for Lakha. I couldn’t believe it as I was still a wrestler at the time. I had just done some films like Shool, Arjun Pandit, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa and Samar. I auditioned for it and left the office. Within five minutes I received an SMS that I was selected. According to Sharma, Gowariker was very impressed and sent his audition clip to Aamir, who was then with music director AR Rahman in Chennai. But the hard part for Sharma was her pay. Lakha of Yashpal Sharma sported shades of gray in Lagaan. (Photo: screenshot / Netflix) Sharing the interesting story, Sharma revealed that after her selection, Gowariker asked her to meet Aamir Khan’s wife, Reena Dutta, who was Lagaan’s producer. “I thought I would ask Rs 1 lakh because it’s a big production. Then I thought and if they refused and signed someone else. I went down to 80,000 rupees in my head. In the end, I thought about locking it down at Rs 50,000. Also because I didn’t have a job, I knew I would still have done it at Rs 20,000 (laughs). Finally, when I met Reena Dutta, she told me that their budget was limited and that they paid Rs 1.5 lakh to each actor. I just chatted that I wanted at least Rs 2 lakh, and she agreed. I was shocked and also happy that I got double what I expected, ”said Sharma. Yashpal Sharma sported the look that was designed for Lakha on paper. “Ashutosh just told me to grow my hair out,” he added. Lakha was one of the drummers for Champaner’s team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos