New season of The Bachelorette filmed in New Mexico
Coming from Lynnwood, Washington, Katie Lane Thurston seems to want to end her fairy tale in this new season of The Bachelorette, filmed in the land of enchantment.
Thurston first appeared onscreen as the 25th season contestant of The Bachelor, and is now taking over as a new bachelorette on The Bachelorette, which wrapped up filming at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa. The first episode aired on Monday, June 7.
The complex is located on and is owned by the Santa Ana Pueblo. According to Hyatt, the resort was named after the ancient Tamayame people of the area. However, in the first episode, the series does not explicitly state that the resort is on the lands of Santa Ana Pueblo, even though much of New Mexican culture is conveyed through indigenous architecture and art.
In 2019, the resort also completed a renovation to showcase both the resort’s collection of Native American artifacts and the views of the Sandia Mountains, according to an article in the Albuquerque Journal. This again reflects the need to recognize the community that the show benefits from.
In the first episode, viewers got a quick glimpse of what New Mexico has to offer. With the mountains in the background, Tre Cooper, a contestant on the show, marveled at the scenery.
It’s just a wonderful place that fosters a love of all the views with the mountains as a backdrop, Cooper said. It’s crazy to think that all of our stories start here.
While viewers were able to get a glimpse of the area surrounding Tamaya, the first episode, which traditionally doesn’t feature any dates or excursions, didn’t show much of New Mexico’s natural landscape or outside of the resort. Viewers were only able to see the Sandia Mountains and a brief aerial view of the resort grounds.
The majority of the episode takes place inside Tamaya, and snippets of New Mexican culture are highlighted by the interior design, with a background adorned with a mix of artwork, blankets and other native and non-native decorations, including horno ovens.
Short scenes from the exterior of the building show a small glimpse of the adobe architecture of the New Mexico Pueblo. This might just be the first episode, but there’s a lot more New Mexico history and culture to see, like Route 66 or Old Town Albuquerque.
In the promotional video for the upcoming episodes, we not only see Thurston’s journey in search of love, but also some of the activities that take place in New Mexico, such as the Zozobra fire, as well as classic shots of the Sandias. and Bosque.
The Tamaya resort itself sits on approximately 550 acres of land, and in addition to its fine dining, there are plenty of on-site activities that Thurston can participate in during his dates. From hot air balloon rides to horseback riding, the New Mexico experience awaits Thurston and this season’s contestants.
The episode presents New Mexico as a romantic and beautiful place, which it is. However, it fails to recognize the indigenous history and culture that both imagery and Tamaya benefit from, leaving a gaping hole in its wake.
Hopefully, as the season progresses, The Bachelorette continues a deeper dive into New Mexico’s rich and authentic community, doing justice to its historic lands and cultures.
Tina Memarian is a freelance journalist for the Daily Lobo. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @DailyLobo
Zoe Perls is a freelance journalist for the Daily Lobo. She can be contacted at [email protected] or on Twitter @zoeperls
