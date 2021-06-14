Ned Beatty recalls ‘Hollywood’s busiest actor’ deadline

Admiration for Hollywood actors, media, politics and even sports Ned beatty It was universal.
Fans and friends, especially moviegoers, took to social media to remember kind men who turned every role into something special.
In the process, he has created some of Hollywood’s most memorable works over the past 50 years, dating back to the long television game of 1955. Gun smoke Until his unforgettable film debut in the years 1972 rescue.
In the process, he won the title of “Hollywood’s Busiest Actor” and has completed several projects each year on film, television and theatrical performances.
Some of the early reactions to the news he passed on below. I’ll update it when it arrives.
“Network” and “Superman” actor Ned Beatty Dead, 83 years old @TMZ One of the greatest actors in American films .. His epic loneliness in “Network” will be forever etched in the history of the film .. RIP https://t.co/bIL8WVgwKe
Michael Desbarres (@MDesbarres) June 13, 2021
Comedy legend Mel Brooks presented a special screening of “Dremite is my name” this weekend. It may have been a highlight of our life. Mel has been our hero since we were 10 and we don’t admire anyone anymore. Writer / Director / Producer / Genius This is an excerpt https://t.co/rqy529eBqz pic.twitter.com/rrKAy4JYp8
Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) December 15, 2019
Another great loss for the community of actors. https://t.co/iCDRicYQes
Lance Henriksen @lancehenriksen June 13, 2021
Ned Beatty. Great Character Actor My favorite is his greatness on the network (one of the greatest screenplays and movies of all time). Beatty is the same. RIP https://t.co/yzw05ip7zw
Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 13, 2021
RIP Ned Beatty. He called for another prophecy from Paddy Chayefsky which has come to be completely and terribly true. pic.twitter.com/hv0S6lFNEe
Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 13, 2021
RIP Ned Beatty, very good in many films pic.twitter.com/Tz6XbaIQac
Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 13, 2021
Ned Beatty was a great actor.
Everything he has done is fine.
TO TEAR APART.
Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 13, 2021
