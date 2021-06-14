Merrily We Go to Hell: How Dorothy Arzner Skewered Hollywood Happy Ending for Women in the 1930s

MMarriage has long been the happy ending of Hollywood’s choice. Some of the more interesting studio films, however, are those that wonder if saying I do it really means a life of marital bliss, or the risk of disappointment and divorce. One of the best of these films, made at a time when marriage was much more anticipated than it is today, is Dorothy Arzners, with the crisp title. Happy we’re going to hell, from 1932. It was a box office success, and its portrayal of marriage as a trap still has sharp jaws.

Joan, a doe-eyed debutante (played by the delicate Sylvia Sidney) falls head over heels in love with Jerry, an alcoholic newspaper hacker (Fredric March). Jerry thinks Joan is bloated and he tells her that all the time, but in truth his heart belongs to the bottle and his glamorous ex-girlfriend Claire (Adrienne Allen), a blonde actress. The cast is rather inspired. Sydney and March had worked together before and have just enough awkward chemistry to fuel hope for their budding romance.

As alcoholic Jerry, March harnesses his own ability to portray a split personality, which had recently been unleashed in his Oscar-winning lead performance in Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1931) but here, as in his other performances for director Arzner, he turns to something a little more nuanced, therefore disturbing.

He has this strange ability to be both attractive and off-putting. It embodies the ambiguity that is at the heart of the film, says Dr. Judith Mayne, professor emeritus at Ohio University, who has written extensively on Arzner. And there is something very vulnerable about him when he’s drunk. In 1937 he played another infamous drunkard, when he took on the role of Norman Maine in the original A star is born film, opposite Janet Gaynor.

Merrily we go to Hell is used as a toast in the film, but also describes how Joan loses her independence, intoxicated with Jerry’s love and intermittent charm. Omens of disaster litter the path to their nuptials: Jerry keeps a picture of Claire on the wall of his apartment and is driven to the engagement party drunk, asleep in the backseat. No wonder he’s thinking aloud about a buddy, Am I allowed to take a puffy girl and make her a woman? it is better to avoid involving the life of a woman. The wedding scene is darker rather than happy, with hesitant vows punctuated by a painful moment of grumpy comedy: Jerry lost the ring, so he improvises with a corkscrew, which he naturally never shies away from. The service is chaired by Rev. Neal Dodd, an actor who was also an ordained minister, he has married hundreds of on-screen couples, and twice as many in real life.

Arzner had a lot to say about the lives of women in the films she was directing, and this was her tenth. She was an independent queer woman, who lived as openly as Hollywood allowed with her partner, choreographer Marion Morgan, for four decades. Stealth critiques of marriage and society’s expectations of women run through her filmography: of Katharine Hepburn declaring herself chained in Christophe Fort (1933), to the mental deterioration of Rosalind Russells Craig’s wife (1936). When Jerry courts Joan, he sings good songs to her: gingerbread, creme de mint and cake. After they get married, her drunken awkwardness ruins the dinner she’s been working hard on, and she’s forced to serve canned chicken to their guests. A bad marriage can leave a bitter taste in your mouth.

For Mayne, Joyfully is Arzner’s most ambivalent marriage film, right down to his uncomfortable final scene, which mocks the idea of ​​a happy ending. I think sometimes people are very keen to make new movies sound a lot more radical and forward-looking than they are, says Mayne. It’s always worth going back down Hollywood history to find out what’s really going on in terms of what the filmmakers did, frankly what Dorothy Arzner did, compared to current Hollywood movie conventions.

Without revealing a spoiler, the film’s ending is both superficially romantic and deeply tragic. It leaves all the movies wondering if marriage has anything to offer women, and Joan’s future, in ominous ways.

Sip tea: Dorothy Arzner and Joan Crawford on the set of The Bride Was Red in 1937 (Mgm / Kobal / Shutterstock)

If the ending claims to be a conventional rephrasing of forever happiness, you get the feeling Arzner didn’t quite buy it, so neither do we, says film critic Helen OHara, author of Women vs. Hollywood. And if traditional married life isn’t the answer to a young girl’s dreams, then the rules aren’t being followed either. When Joan feels she has lost Jerry’s affection, she proposes an open marriage (single lives, twins, and triple bromide in the morning!) That is just as hollow as her loveless relationship. Even if she has a date with a very young Cary Grant, very dapper at the very beginning of her film career. It’s still a little shocking to see a marriage open in a big Hollywood movie today, says OHara, whatever in 1932.

As OHara points out in her book, the early 1930s were a great time to talk about such things, before enforcement of the Production Code limited what we could see and what women could do onscreen. . It was only a few years before censorship put an end to alcohol-soaked films that condone adultery with Cary Grant. Never mind movies with hell in the title. Arzner really took advantage of the pre-Code era to speak out quite strongly against marriage, Mayne says.

Performing the show: Dorothy Arzner pictured on one of her film sets in the 1930s (Kobal / Shutterstock)

Arzner defied convention simply by showing up on set. She was one of the few women to work as a director at Golden Age Hollywood and critics of the film were often distracted by this fact. One reviewer praised the film for containing a lot of meat rather than the delicate flavor of fudge and cucumber sandwiches [that] has so far marked the offerings of Miss Arzner, the industry’s only female megaphone carrier. Often her photos were entertaining, but generally they were conscientiously feminine. It is true that Arzner took a different approach than many of his male peers, which worked to his advantage. Her films are particularly good at telling stories of women, and she was known to be a respectful and collaborative director. His characters are therefore much more alive than some of their contemporaries, says OHara.

She was also resourceful. When silence star Clara Bow had a nervous breakdown while shooting her first talkie, Arzner whipped up a first boom mic, using a fishing rod, so the actress could pronounce her lines without worry about the location of the microphone. For the time it was done Happy we’re going to hell has a particularly mobile camera, which allows us to swing around with Jerry’s wobbly gaze when he’s drunk on brandy, or to follow the couple through their bitter arguments. In a long foreground, we see Joan, dazed, dancing down the stairs as happy and vulnerable as a little girl.

Arzner knew she was good at what she did. Happy we’re going to hell was the last movie she made at Paramount. She left rather than take a pay cut and tried her luck as a freelance writer. She continued to direct films until her retirement in 1943 for unknown reasons. Many have speculated, however, that sexism, homophobia, and the constraints of the production code have made Hollywood an increasingly hostile place for a woman who yearns for independence not just for herself, but for herself. her indelible heroines.

Merrily We Go to Hell Releases on Criterion Collection Blu-ray June 14