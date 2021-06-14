Better performances of the late actor





Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14th. His death was a huge shock to everyone. The young star who started his acting career with the show Star Plus Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, rose to fame with the Zee TV show Pavitra Bhagya. The 34-year-old actor had captured hearts with his acting prowess and established himself as one of the most beloved actors of his generation. From his first film Kai Po Che to his last film Dil Bechara, the actor had impressed audiences with his beauty and incredible acting skills. On the occasion of his first death anniversary, here are some of his best performances Kai Po Che Sushants’ debut film is one of the best films of his career. Based on Chetan Bhagats’ novel “3 Mistakes in My Life”, the film revolves around the lives of three best friends and their life journeys. Sushant as Ishaan Bhatt acted as the catalyst for the film’s success. Sonchiriya This multi-starrer dacoit drama is one of the most underrated films of Sushant’s career. Him as ‘Lakhan’, a fearless dacoit was super impressive. The film set in the 70s era of the Emergency had an incredible star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Bhumi Pednekar. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story It was the biggest success of Sushant’s film career. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic chronicles his life and cricket career until the Indian teams won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Sushant in the character of Dhoni was absolutely exceptional. Chhichhore This romantic comedy left everyone nostalgic and remembering their college days. The film with a very strong message – “failure is the first step to victory” turned out to be a box office success. The films also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. Dil Bechara Sushant’s last outing, Dil Bechara, was the heartwarming adaptation of “Blame It On Our Stars.” Him as Manny in the movie will bring tears to your eyes. The amazing dialogues of the last actors in the film made it even more special for his fans. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

