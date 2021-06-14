Here’s why Brad Pitt doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

He’s incredibly famous and talented, so why doesn’t Brad Pitt have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

With so many films to his credit and tons of accolades and accolades to his name, Brad Pitt is clearly a fan-favorite (and critical) actor. Still, there’s one recognition of his talent that fans say Brad never received: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It’s quite an honor, but it also feels very exclusive. So what’s up – and why doesn’t Brad Pitt not have a Walk of Fame star?

There is an appointment process

While tons of celebrities – not just actors and actresses – have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they didn’t get there by accident. So when fans started asking themselves on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (via Facebook) why Brad didn’t get a star, the answer was simple: no one had named him.

Fans are probably wondering, however, why the hell no one named Brad? How is it possible that over the decades of the Walk of Fame’s existence, no onenever thought about adding Brad Pitt?

Turns out the answer is pretty straightforward.

As the Hollywood Walk of Fame elaborates on their website, just about anyone can name a celebrity.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Would Have Met Angelina Jolie Sooner Had He Agreed To Make This Movie

Application documents should simply include a biography of the applicant, a photo, their qualifications and “the applicant’s contributions to the community and civic participation”.

Okay, that’s not a problem for someone like Brad Pitt. But there is a catch. In fact, a few “takes”. And it has nothing to do with Brad’s CV or the fact that he’s never played a superhero.

A Walk of Fame star is not free

One of the problems with nominating a celebrity on the Walk of Fame? There are high fees attached. As stated on the Walk of Fame FAQ page, a fee of $ 50,000 is charged for the nomination ceremony. This could include expenses related to the creation of the star herself, of course.

So while literally anyone can apply, noeveryone has $ 50,000 to give to the star of his favorite artist or actor. And there is yet another catch in the whole process.

Brad Pitt might not want a star

Brad Pitt might notwant to a star. Big deal, fans might think – he’s so humble, let’s name him anyway. The hang-up – and the potential reason Brad doesn’t have a star yet, and maybe never – is that he has toI agree to the candidacy.

Not only do nominations require a signed letter from the celebrity in question (or their management) accepting the name, but they must also agree to appear at the awards ceremony – and many celebrities have turned down the opportunity.

There’s a good chance Brad isn’t interested in the Star or the pomp and circumstance either, and that’s why no fan or band has been able to commemorate him on the Walk of Fame.

NEXT: Brad Pitt Sold These Pictures To The Paparazzi For $ 14 Million

Amy Winehouse fans react to new revelations from ex-best friend Tyler James’ book





About the Author