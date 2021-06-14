How can you name an amazing fundraiser for the Pride of Britain Awards? ITV News Wales





The search is underway for an exceptional person to represent Wales at this year’s Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards. We are looking for people who have gone above and beyond to raise money for charity. As we continue to face a global pandemic, the extraordinary work of everyday heroes has never been more important. So if you know someone you think deserves recognition for their amazing fundraising efforts, you can nominate them for the ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year award. That person will then have a chance to become the 2021 National Fundraiser of the Year at the Pride of Britain Awards. The awards celebrate the work of people like Sgt Stevie Bull, who won the Good Morning Britain Emergency Services Award in 2019. Credit: AP Images What are the Pride of Britain Awards? The Pride of Britain Awards honor unsung heroes from across the country. They’ve been running since 1999 and even took place last year during the pandemic – albeit without the usual red carpet ceremony. Nominated by the public, the winners come from different backgrounds but are all impressive people. How do I nominate someone for the regional fundraiser of the year? You can nominate someone you know for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year through the website: itv.com/prideofbritain. You can only nominate people and they must be 16 years of age or older. The closing date for applications is Friday 13 August and full terms and conditions can be found on the Pride of Britain website linked above. Last year’s winner, Samuel Turner, raised thousands of pounds for Cerebra, a charity that helps children with brain disorders. When will a winner be announced? After applications close on August 13, a selection process will begin to narrow down the list of Amazing People. The ITV Wales Fundraiser of the Year will then be revealed on Wales at Six in October. This person will be one of ITV’s 17 regional finalists with a chance to become the global Pride of Britain fundraiser.

