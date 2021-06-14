Entertainment
Bold Bollywood movies of the 2000s
First, Bollywood movies tend to project sex as a one-time, life-changing event to be ashamed of. Second, traditional morality and conditioning made us uncomfortable even looking at a PDA on the screen, especially if our parents were in the same room. Add the two together and you have a list of Bollywood movies that inevitably made the ban list for desi households. If you can understand, congratulations, you are also AF of the middle class!
Since Hindi films have always struggled to rightly portray sex, somehow justified the decisions of our parents here. Not that they operated from the same logic but okay, you bhi sahi. What other films have you been banned from? Let us know in the comments below.
1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne
Starring the fuck machine Emraan Hashmi in the most sensual movie of his career, this film was immediately put on the must-watch list. The soundtrack couldn’t be banned though, so we all grew up with memorized lyrics. Let’s just accept it.
Credit: YouTube / T-Series
2. Kya Kehna
Long before Emraan made us desi children uncomfortable, Kya KehnaThe plot had already scared our desi parents enough. Starring Preity Zinta as the bubbly Priya who gets pregnant while still in college, the film has a lot of sexist intrigue and patriarchal currents. This film has not been permitted to be viewed for the Daring Subject.
Credit: YouTube / KananGill
3. Salam Namaste
Another version of Kya Kehna with Preity and Saif Ali Khan as a couple living in Australia, Salaam Namaste was banned for us because it was not just about unwanted pregnancy but also pre-wedding seggs. How could desi parents let us watch it all? How? ‘Or’ What?
Credit: YouTube / YRF
4. Murder
The first half of Hashmis and the whole career of Mallika Sherawat were not accessible to us as children, thanks to the erotic quotient of these films. TBH, we might not even look at them as adults.
Credit: YouTube / Rising Star
5. Julie
With Neha Dhupia as Julie, the movie could be the exact storyline as Laga Chunari Mein Daag but was a lot bolder and with a lot more sex than expected.
Credit: YouTube / T-Series
Main image credit: Yash Raj Films + Vishesh Films
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]