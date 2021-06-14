Bold Bollywood movies of the 2000s

First, Bollywood movies tend to project sex as a one-time, life-changing event to be ashamed of. Second, traditional morality and conditioning made us uncomfortable even looking at a PDA on the screen, especially if our parents were in the same room. Add the two together and you have a list of Bollywood movies that inevitably made the ban list for desi households. If you can understand, congratulations, you are also AF of the middle class!

Since Hindi films have always struggled to rightly portray sex, somehow justified the decisions of our parents here. Not that they operated from the same logic but okay, you bhi sahi. What other films have you been banned from? Let us know in the comments below.

1. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Starring the fuck machine Emraan Hashmi in the most sensual movie of his career, this film was immediately put on the must-watch list. The soundtrack couldn’t be banned though, so we all grew up with memorized lyrics. Let’s just accept it.

2. Kya Kehna

Long before Emraan made us desi children uncomfortable, Kya KehnaThe plot had already scared our desi parents enough. Starring Preity Zinta as the bubbly Priya who gets pregnant while still in college, the film has a lot of sexist intrigue and patriarchal currents. This film has not been permitted to be viewed for the Daring Subject.





3. Salam Namaste

Another version of Kya Kehna with Preity and Saif Ali Khan as a couple living in Australia, Salaam Namaste was banned for us because it was not just about unwanted pregnancy but also pre-wedding seggs. How could desi parents let us watch it all? How? ‘Or’ What?

4. Murder

The first half of Hashmis and the whole career of Mallika Sherawat were not accessible to us as children, thanks to the erotic quotient of these films. TBH, we might not even look at them as adults.





5. Julie

With Neha Dhupia as Julie, the movie could be the exact storyline as Laga Chunari Mein Daag but was a lot bolder and with a lot more sex than expected.





