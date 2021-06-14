Eyebrows raised as Fuuast’s interim administration organizes nomination tests for hundreds of speakers

Fuuast archive photo.

Some current and retired faculty members of Urdu Federal University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) have raised concerns about irregularities in aptitude tests for recruiting university professors. which took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They had previously asked Fuuast’s interim administration to ensure transparency in the hiring process by hiring a third party to conduct the assessment process. Two members of the Fuuast Senate, Dr Irfan Aziz of the Department of Mass Communication and Professor Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan, a retired university lecturer, wrote a letter to the current acting administration of Fuuast to underline this they called irregularities in the hiring process.

Taking into account the instructions from the Senate, the acting leadership of Fuuast decided to make an aptitude test compulsory for candidates to be appointed to the teaching posts announced in 2013 and 2017, the letter reads.

They wrote in the letter that appointment through an aptitude test was a good decision, but noted that following other departments operating under the federal government, the university should ensure to keep the testing procedure under the supervision of the National Testing Service or any other third party for the sake of transparency.

In the past, due to internal tests for the appointment of professors, the university faced serious legal and administrative problems. The two Senate members are of the opinion that as the current interim Fuuast administration continued with an internally designed hiring test, the selection process would likely be challenged by law, exacerbating administrative problems at the university. .

Hundreds of meetings

The selection process had to be transparent to avoid future controversy, as the university intends to nominate hundreds of speakers to its base. For this reason, some faculty members believe it was imperative to engage a third party in the selection process.

According to these dissenting faculty members, the university sent letters to more than 1,700 applicants who sat for aptitude tests under the supervision of heads of various departments on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They asked how presidents can run the test, check the results themselves, and make 18th grade appointments. This is unfair and against the rules of the Higher Education Commission, noted a senior teacher.

Some faculty members also claimed that test documents were disclosed to people with blue eyes so that they could take the tests. However, they did not provide any evidence in this regard to The News.

Suspicious moment

One of the teachers at Fuuast’s Abdul Haq campus, on condition of anonymity, said the interim administration was keen to hire blue-eyed candidates before the announcement of a permanent vice-chancellor (VC), who was expected in a few weeks.

The university’s standing VC research committee has already completed its work and shortlisted five names, which were submitted to the Fuuast Senate, which is the university’s highest decision-making body, two weeks ago.

The Abdul Haq campus teacher said the Chancellor of Fuuast, who is President Arif Alvi, will announce the name of the final candidate in a few weeks. Therefore, the interim leadership wanted to appoint blue-eyed people before the permanent leadership took over the university, he noted.

Past example

Another teacher, who is also a candidate for selection as part of the 2017 announcement, recalled that a test linked to the 2013 selection board had taken place in a similar way in 2015, which had been taken by around 1,500 candidates.

However, he added, the 2015 test became controversial due to a large number of leaked exam documents, as a result of which some candidates contacted the Federal Ombudsman and the National Accountability Bureau against the university, which decided to organize a new aptitude test.

The teacher said no approval had been sought from the university’s finance committee for the appointment of hundreds of professors. Hiring hundreds of professors would negatively affect the university’s financial structure and its annual spending, he added.

Fuuasts position

Meanwhile, Fuuast’s spokesperson said it seemed like people with a particular agenda were deliberately sharing false and misleading information with the media because they did not want to see any positive developments in the institution. It was clear that these people were not promoting education and were extremely unhappy with the appointment of competent teachers, the spokesperson added.

He called the allegations against the current administration without merit and said the current administration of the university was well aware of its legal limits. The interim leadership was working within its purview and had had a number of successes because all policies and decisions were made under the University Act, the union and the Senate, the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, a group of teachers were deliberately withholding facts from the media and the fact was that the current acting VC had been given the responsibility of the institution’s senate and chancellor to hold the juries of long-awaited selection of 2013 and 2017. Those who accused the university leadership wanted to create unrest and instability in the institution, said the spokesperson.

Explaining the process of promotions and recruitment, the spokesperson clarified that only those who applied in 2013 and 2017 were eligible for recruitment and promotions in the institution. He added that they had been waiting for recruitment and promotions for many years and that no one could be deprived of their legitimate right.

No one in a position would be allowed to influence the selection board, the spokesperson said, adding that the entire selection process would be transparent.