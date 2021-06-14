Charges Against Columbus Police Officers for Misconduct During Protests Last Summer





Independently appointed City of Columbus Special Prosecutor Kathleen Garber along with retired FBI agent and independent investigator Rick Wozniak announced that charges have been laid against three Columbus police officers for alleged misconduct events of last summer following the murder of George Floyd. Constables Traci Shaw and Phillip Walls have been charged with various crimes, including assault, dereliction of duty and violation of civil rights. A sergeant, Holly Kanode, has been charged with tampering, as well as dereliction of duty. All of the charges relate to incidents that occurred on May 29 and 30, 2020. Investigations remain open concerning possible faults committed by other agents and identified agents, pending the decision of the arbitrators. The city of Columbus asked me to independently assess allegations of police misconduct during protests last summer so that citizens and police are held to the same level of accountability, Garber said. We appreciate the community’s patience over the past year as we have continued to attempt to interview witness officers and identify officers who committed the alleged misconduct during the protests. The Columbus City Attorneys Office has prosecuted nearly 100 civilians over the protests, which include charges of rioting, criminal damage and threatening behavior towards police.

Taijuan Moorman is a reporter and social media specialist for Columbus Underground and The Metropreneur, covering civics, arts, entertainment, lifestyle, and business news and reporting. Born and raised in Columbus, she graduated from the renowned Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.







