SCOOP: Vashu Bhagnani Asks Akshay Kumar To Cut His Fee By Rs. 30 Crore For Bell Bottom; actor agrees: Bollywood News





Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Akshay Kumar charged an upfront acting fee of Rs. 117 crore for the much talked about action thriller, Bell Bottom produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Later it was Bollywood Hungama, who reported that the actor increased his acting fees to Rs. 135 crores for the entire 2022 release list except for Sajid Nadiadwala. Being a childhood friend of Sajid, the superstar gave him an exclusive discount and only charged Rs. 99 crores for Bachchan Pandey. And now, Bollywood Hungama received another exclusive scoop on Akshay’s acting fees. “The lower end of the bell was due out in April, however, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release has been postponed. The delay was not taken into account and also resulted in an increase in the budget of Bell Bottom. Being primarily a movie that caters to Tier 1 and 2 cities, Vashu Bhagnani wanted to keep the budget under control and therefore he asked his lead man Akshay to cut his acting fees by Rs. 30 crores, aside from the increased budget, there is also a lot of uncertainty about the output. If it hits theaters, it stands to reason that the film wouldn’t earn what it would in a normal scenario, “a commercial source said. Bollywood Hungama. What next? Considering the goodwill enjoyed by Vashu, Akshay graciously accepted the request of the Bhagnanis. “Akshay knows the script on the pitch and doesn’t want to put too much weight on the film. He has graciously agreed to cut his acting fees by 30 crore rupees. However, the catch is that the film is hugely profitable. . returns, he will be refunded the discount granted for the time being. However, if the film does not outperform at the box office, his fees would be in the range of Rs. 85 to 90 crore, as it is currently “on” source trade added. That’s not all, Akshay is making several films for the Bhagnanis and the discount sought here will be adjusted over the longer term with some increase in acting fees beyond market value. This is not the first time that an actor has reduced his acting fees to help the producer or studio partner. Recently, Salman Khan also gave a special discount to Zee Studios for his Eid release, Radhe, as theaters were closed across the country and the previous deal was signed keeping in mind theatrical release. Also Read: SCOOP: Akshay Kumars Bellbottom To Premier On Disney + Hotstar; sold for a huge amount? More pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

