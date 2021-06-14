Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Set reopens with new expansion plans

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is scheduled to reopen on June 26, 2021. Located in Burbank, California, this world-renowned cinema will be the subject of major expansion plans.

Critically acclaimed Warner Bros. Studios will provide visitors with much more immersive experiences. The main additions of “Showcase of tales” as guests can explore the evolution of Warner Bros.’s long history. Including a new final scene called “Action and magic done here”. This will feature the DC Universe and Harry potter and Fantastic beasts series. For those who want merchandise, the expanded Warner Bros. Studio Store will be open to the public without a ticket purchase.

What to expect

“Showcase of tales” will be on the studio’s 100-year journey as they grew to become the world’s largest entertainment companies. You can immerse yourself in films, television and animated films from the studios. Including technological innovations from its origins dating back to 1923. Even guests take a selfie with a replica of the iconic water tower as they can stroll along an aerial view of the studio.

An expert guide will be available after the site visit, at Step 48: Script on screen. This is where the studio’s interactive soundstage can experience levels of technology and production method. Famous TVs at Central Perk Cafe (Friends), Sheldon’s apartment (The Big Bang Theory) which is just before coffee.

“Action and magic done here” will be all about props, experiments, photo ops and costumes. Customers can get a behind-the-scenes look at both the Harry potter and Fantastic beasts franchisees. For those who are Team DC Universe, don’t want to miss this opportunity.

A brand new Batcave must be included as guests can get up close and personal with Tim Burton’s shot Batman and an authentic Batmobile. The goblet of The black Knight, and the Batwing from Batman v. Zach Snyder’s Superman featuring. The cameras will be ready for new photo ops such as the Lasso d’Hestia de Wonder Woman 1984, the costumes of Harley Quinn and Joker from the Suicide Squad (Jared Leto and Margot Robbie), Poison Ivy outside the doors of Joel Schumachers’ Arkham Asylum Batman and robinm Even more costumes from Aquaman, Superman and the recent release of Snyder’s Justice League.

Their much more

Other wizards and wizards can learn the art of potion making, take a photo of the closet under the stars of where Harry lived at 4 Privet Drive. Even more with the Dursleys, because the Hogwarts acceptance letters flying from their fireplace are one of them. Test your wand choreography skills and learn about the magical creatures of Newt Scamanders Shed of Magical Creatures (Fantastic beasts).

If you want to be a part of Hogwarts, fans know they went through the Sorting Hat ceremony. On the official Harry Potter Club fan club app, witches and wizards can find their home before they arrive. It will be in a recreated ensemble of the Great Hall as the Sorting Hat calls home above their heads.

The conclusion of the tour will be the display of iconic treasures from movies and TV shows, “Celebrating Awards Season”. This new area will captivate famous props and costumes from classic studio films with examples; Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of Jackie Robinson’s jersey (42), Ridley Scott’s detailed miniature airship Blade runner and the trombone of The man of music played by Robert Preston.

At the Welcome Center Studios Store, you’ll only offer in-person purchases of exclusive Warner Bros. items. The personalization area is where guests can even engrave their own names or a replica wand. Later this year, guests will be able to get merchandise by shopping online in the studio store.

Conclusion

From June 26 to July 11, 2021 will only be open on weekends for the Studio Tour. Tours begin July 5. On July 15, the Studio will operate five days a week (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays). Tours will start every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as online reservations are required.

Adults ages 11 and up will cost $ 69, those ages 5-10 will cost $ 59. California residents will receive a discount rate of up to $ 57 through September 30, 2021 (weekends only).

For more information by visiting the Studio Tour website by clicking on the link here to learn more.

