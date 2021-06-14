Class of 2021 celebrates debut in person

Activist, actress, writer and producer Issa Rae 07 called on the 2021 class to travel the world with confidence, lend a hand and foster community in his opening address to undergraduates on Sunday.

Sunday morning ceremony, which followed one for graduate students on Saturday, was the first undergraduate start since 2019. Only 1,436 bachelor’s degrees were awarded, a decrease from 1,792 in 2019 and a reflection of the number of seniors who have chosen to take a year off rather than undergo another year of virtual schooling in the event of a pandemic.

This year’s launch ceremony was also different. The senior graduates sat on the field in chairs six feet apart, and each was only allowed two guests, resulting in a Stanford stadium with wide strips of empty seats. Still, graduates took part in the traditional Wacky Walk, parading through the stadium dressed in exuberant costumes and masks.

For his speech, Rae relied on rapper Boosie Badazzs Wipe Me Down to highlight themes of trust and service, focusing on the lines I shoot at the VIP club / Gas tank on E / but all drink on me (Wipe me down) to guide his address.

The graduates laughed and clapped as Rae read the lines for the first time.

Rae said she and her friends performed the song as they embarked on their own Wacky Walk in 2007, ending an undergraduate career in which Rae majored in African and African American studies and had written and produced several multicultural theater productions on campus.

She dubbed the lyrics her personal mantra, which would guide the way I moved around my community and my own living spaces.

For Rae, the club referenced in the lyrics is the club of life. Drawing on her own experiences as an undergraduate student, Rae recalled how she sometimes questioned her belonging to Stanford, only to later realize that many of her peers had similar feelings of self-doubt.

She encouraged graduates to stop by the VIP club as they enter the next stages of their lives because you are exactly where you are meant to be.

In keeping with her points of belonging, Rae encouraged graduates to support and depend on the Stanford community as they overtake their time on campus, as she has.

Rae said members of his Stanford community made him feel his undergraduate pieces were worthy of the Tony Awards.

His peers also supported his creative endeavors, contributing to his Sleep logs web series and later helping to raise it The Misadventures of the Clumsy Black Girl YouTube series, which paved the way for its hit HBO series Insecure.

Pulling lyrics second line Gas tank on E but all the drinks on me Rae said Badazz’s words were opening [her] eyes on the true nature of the gift.



Do you hear humility and service in that? Rae asked the graduates.

She said graduates should strive to build and honor their Stanford communities, despite personal and in some cases difficult circumstances: have confidence and believe that your Stanford community will present itself to you in unexpected ways. .

For Rae, it was his time at Stanford surrounded by peers, friends and supportive thinkers that ultimately gave way to his dream of writing his own TV series.

Rae said the support she got from people she met on campus helped her create her dream show Insecure, which was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards and won one last year. .



She pivoted in the chorus of the song, wiping me off, describing the lyrics as commanding respect, it says give me my props, I earned them. Rae said he was able to create and produce Insecure with a similar mindset that allowed him to create the series on his own terms.

In closing, Rae reaffirmed the uncertainty that comes with navigating postgraduate life, emphasizing the value of community in promoting stability and purpose.

Build and operate your community. The brilliant minds in this room will help shape culture, make the world a better place, leave a lasting legacy behind and do a whole lot of other important bullshit, she said.

His address was greeted with heavy applause. President Marc Tessier-Lavigne then asked the graduates if any drinks would be on them when they saw someone in need, which the graduates applauded, yes!

Just to be clear, for everyone here today, the drinks are on me, Tessier-Lavigne said.