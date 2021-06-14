Perth twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque get engaged to same man

Entertainment
Two identical Australian twins are going to marry the same man after he applies on an American reality TV show.
Perth’s sisters Anna and Lucy DeCinque, 35, have been dating 37-year-old electrician Ben Byrne for 10 years now.
In the most recent episode of TLC’s Extreme Sisters, Ben took the girls on a romantic picnic in a park where, to their shock and happiness, he finally asked the question they wanted to hear.
After making his request, he gave each sister a small box containing a huge diamond ring.
He then put the band on the women’s ring fingers, one at a time.
Large engagement rings had three bands which Ben said symbolized all three.
“Anna, you represent the world to me and I want to spend my life with you, and Lucy you represent the world to me and I want to spend my life with you too. I love you, I love you both”, said Ben told the sisters.
With Australia not allowing three people to marry, the trio are considering other options such as Malaysia, Indonesia or the upper parts of America, when they are able to do so.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make you happy,” Ben told the girls.
They are also planning to start a family with the sisters in the hopes of getting pregnant at the same time through IVF, which they have also wanted to do for years.
Anna said if she got pregnant her sister “would definitely get pregnant right away.
– because our bodies must be the same “.
“We would try to make that happen, sure.”
In a 2019 Today interview, Anna and Lucy explained that it was their mother who “convinced” them of joint pregnancy plans.
“Love is love, we are all adults,” they said.
“Our mother convinces us to give birth naturally. I don’t know how this will work.”
Discussing the complications of trying to get pregnant at the same time, the couple admitted it would be difficult.
“It’ll be another challenge. There’s a lot of pressure on Ben.”
The identical twins, who rose to fame thanks to their unique relationship with Ben, hit back at those who describe her as “weird.”
“It’s not really weird for us,” said Lucy.
“We have a boyfriend and the three of us share the same bed. For guys, in their hearts and their dreams, they want two girlfriends.
“We taste the same in everything, so obviously we’re going to like the same boy as well.”
The couple, who forged their fame on a combined YouTube and Instagram network of 165,000 people, told the New York Post the first night they met Ben they both kissed him.
“It was great from the start. We hit it off right away. It’s so much easier for us to share a boyfriend,” Anna told the newspaper.
“I don’t mind him coming over and kissing Lucy, because then he’s going to kiss me.
“He treats us equally. He knows that whatever he does to one twin, he does to the other.”
Identical American twins Brittany and Briana Salyer also appear on the TLC show.
The 34-year-old sisters, from the US state of Virginia, are in a “quaternary marriage” and are married to identical twins Jeremy and Josh, 37.
They all tied the knot in a joint ceremony in 2018 after meeting at an annual festival of twins.
The two couples live together in the same house but stress that the four of them never share the same bed.
