Affinity Gaming reportedly merged with Daily Racing forms editor





Posted: Jun 13, 2021, 3:10 a.m. Last update on: June 13, 2021, 4:46 a.m. Affinity Gaming, the owner of Silver Sevens Casino in Las Vegas, is said to be close to a $ 1.3 billion merger with Sports Information Group (SIG). SIG is the publisher of Daily race form.

Silver Sevens Casino in Las Vegas. Owner Affinity Gaming merges with Sports Information Group. (Image: Pinterest) Affinity and SIG are controlled by investment firm Z Capital Group. If the marriage is consummated, the plan is to combine the regional casino operator and the online betting company into a new company known as Affinity Interactive. News of the transaction was originally reported earlier today by Bloomberg. Citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the matter, the news agency reports that Affinity Interactive will have nearly one million customers across the United States. At the aforementioned valuation of $ 1.3 billion, Z Capital scores a big win with SIG, which it bought in 2017 for less than $ 100 million. Last year, rumors circulated about the fate of Daily race form, indicating that the venerable horse racing publication could change ownership for the seventh time in just over three decades. At that time, DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Penn National Gaming were potential contenders. In addition to Silver Sevens, Affinity owns Buffalo Bills, Rail City Casino, and Primm Valley Resort & Casino in Nevada. It also owns the Lakeside Hotel Casino in Iowa and the Mark Twain Casino and St. Jo Frontier Casino in Missouri. Affinity SPAC impact In January, Affinity merged with specialty acquisition company (SPAC) Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GHACU) for the purpose of identifying sports betting and casino assets to buy. As a result of the Affinity / SIG transaction, SPAC will merge with Affinity Interactive and combine with another unidentified target, according to Bloomberg. Previous regulatory documents indicate that the blank check company could sue distributed gaming assets or regional casinos. The target companies that we focus on in this industry include, but are not limited to, regional games, distributed games, online gaming / sports betting, and gaming technology and equipment, according to PSPC. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition raised $ 175 million in gross proceeds in its February initial public offering (IPO) after increasing the size of the deal to meet strong demand. Next steps Confirmation of affinity / GIS could emerge as early as this week. If that happened, it could allay concerns about a slowdown in the PSPC market, as Z Capital would express its faith that the new Affinity Interactive can effectively partner with Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition to locate credible merger partners. Over the past few months, across industries, the pace of blank check transactions has slowed as market participants become increasingly concerned about the financial strength and performance of de-SPACed companies. In the gaming industry, talks between a sports betting data provider and a blank check company recently broke down. Nonetheless, the growth of iGaming and online sports betting, coupled with operators’ desire for media assets, could bode well for Affinity Interactive’s quest to find businesses to acquire.

