Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has been killing her Instagram game lately. With elegant pieces back to back, she leaves no chance to chance to define a strong style statement.

For her Maharani series promotions on SonyLIV, the actress was seen in an all-black outfit. She wore a faux leather half skirt that she adorned with a tailored black blazer from the recent Lea clothing collection.

To complete this glam boss look, she went subtly with her makeup keeping the eyes bold and the lips brown. She accessorized the look with a pair of star-shaped earrings and a ring. She opted for a high and sleek ponytail.

On the job side, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in Empress which was broadcast on an OTT SonyLIV platform.

