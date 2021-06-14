Mel C Horrified As Spice Girls Memories On eBay After “Missing Storage Payments”

Melanie C was reportedly horrified after discovering that her hoards of Spice Girls memorabilia were up for auction on eBay.

The Spice Girls singer, 47, was alarmed to see that the special merchandise she collected during her peak to the top of the charts – including her iconic Sporty Spice tracksuits, limited edition snaps, CDs and behind-the-scenes footage captured on VHS – for sale.

The collection of goods was placed on the online auction site with a starting bid of just 99p, The sun report.

The seller claimed the items belonged to Mel C – real name Melanie Chisholm – adding her nickname to the ad and the post alleges that payments were missed for the storage in which the goods were stored and therefore flogged in line.

A description posted on eBay claimed that the goods came from an “abandoned storage room” with the information adding that the items were a “storage room work package” based on “Swindon SN3”.

The outlet adds that the Viva Forever hitmaker managed to prevent the online auction from taking place with a member of his team saying, “Melanie has collected all of her things.”







The Mirror has contacted a representative of Mel C for comment.

Mother-of-one Mel previously opened up about how she came to terms with always being Sporty Spice.

She told The Mirror exclusively: “I felt like I spent many years trying to find myself, who I was when I wasn’t Sporty Spice. Then last year I had somehow realized I was Sporty Spice, what am I trying to find?

“I just feel like I can breathe out because I don’t have to search anymore, I just need to embrace all of these parts of myself. Like everyone, we are so complex, we have so many sides. “

Melanie was 20 when she responded to an ad in The Stage looking for female singers to form a girl group.

Mel, Mel Brown, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams and Emma Bunton became the Spice Girls, and in 1996 their first Wannabe catapulted them onto the world stage.

Reflecting on how the most incredible moment of her life had an inevitable cost, she continued, “I was still trying to figure out who I was anyway. But then, being bombarded with opinions about you, nothing. don’t prepare you for this.







“It was hard. You find yourself in this situation where you live out your childhood fantasy. I come from a working class background.

“I was making a lot of money. I felt guilty and I think I thought maybe I didn’t deserve it and I think all of these things made me put extraordinary pressure on myself to adjust. and being what in my head was the idea of ​​perfect, so I deserved all the things that happened to me. “

Mel obsessively exercised, quit eating, and suffered from depression.









When she finally got help for her depression, she says: “It was millennial when I was in Los Angeles with my family.

“I was having a hard time getting out of bed, I felt hopeless, I had very, very tears in my eyes and I felt like my body took over my mind.

“I didn’t have the will to stay in this life anymore. That’s when I decided to go see my GP… the first thing he wanted to address was my depression.

“It was a huge relief for me.

“I just thought I was going crazy, it had a name, it was something we could be helped … from which we were recovering.”

Melanie admitted that she was sad that she wasted so many years, which is why she now speaks so loudly about mental health issues.

She added: “When you’re there, you can’t even imagine a way out.

“I just hope my experience can help others avoid it or cure it, or at least seek comfort.

“You can get better. Everyone deserves to be happy, it’s just about finding what you need to get to this place.”

