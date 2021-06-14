Anniversary of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhumi Pednekar and Mukesh Chhabra remember the actor





On the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death (June 14), his friends and colleagues in the industry remembered him with heartfelt messages. From Bhumi Pednekar to Mukesh Chhabra, celebrities have posted old photos of the late actor and written emotional notes. Some of his friends from his TV days paid tribute to the actor. BHUMI PEDNEKAR SAYS YOU PUT SUSHANT Bhumi Pednekar shared three photos of Sushant Singh Rajput, two of which are from the sets of their film Sonchiriya. The actress also wrote a heartfelt note for the actor. The caption read, “I miss you, your questions and everything we talked about. From the stars to the unknown things, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you found your peace my curious and sweet SSR … Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar (sic). “ MUKESH CHHABRA SHARES OLD PHOTO WITH SUSHANT Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest film Dil Bechara, was a close friend of the late actor. He was a casting director for Sushant’s first film, Kai Po Che. He remembered his late friend on his first death anniversary with old photos. Mukesh wrote: “Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left still remains. Hope I will see you again. I miss you brother #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput (sic).” THE ARCHIVES OF SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT FRIENDS OF THE SUSHANT INDUSTRY REMEMBER HIM From Arjun Bijlani to Aly Goni, celebrities have shared their memories with Sushant Singh Rajput on the first anniversary of the latter’s death. Arjun shared an old photo of him with Sushant and wrote: “You will always be alive in millions of hearts my friend. I am sure you are happy in your happy place #ssr @sushantsinghrajput (sic).” Pulkit Samrat wrote a long note for Sushant and shared it with the caption “Sushant Singh Rajput, we miss you (sic)” followed by a heartbroken emoji. Sushant Singh Rajput, we miss you. pic.twitter.com/RH8e2EDOcY Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 13, 2021 Aly Goni used Sushant Singh Rajput’s photo as a profile photo on Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to her friend. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/flRIuBefwq Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) June 13, 2021 Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. The actor’s death case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Anti-Fraud Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (BNC) are investigating money laundering and the drug angle in the case. READ ALSO | Ankita Lokhande holds special prayer ahead of 1st anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death READ ALSO | Fans tend to #SushantSinghRajput on Twitter on his first death anniversary







