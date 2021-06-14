The Legends of Tomorrow skips good things on their way to shocking reveal

Caity Lotz in DCs Legends Of Tomorrow Photo: The CW

Sometimes a great show stumbles, and it’s exasperating, or disheartening, or both. (The North remembers.) It’s not one of those times, though not because Bishops Gambit is a no-stumble zone. It’s because of the last five minutes. If you choose to take Behrad’s advice and live in the present, lately these days just might erase previous missteps from your head, and if you do, I understand. If I didn’t comment on the show, I would probably be on this camp too. And it’s not as if the acts leading up to the last one were without highlights. Still, the stumbles here, some related to issues carried over from previous weeks, deserve to be addressed.

But shit, let’s start with the good stuff, and this ending in particular. This is the one point where most of this episode’s disparate threads come together. (John and Astra are basically setting up future stories, so go another day.) First, Kayla tells Mick that stupid humans were always going to cause their own destruction, then asks him why he does not defend humanity. He said he agreed, humans suck, but Saras is different, and that’s why they have to find her. (There are also discussions about fear and intelligence to go along with all the other discussions about strength, fear and weakness, past and future. This is one of those episodes.) Then, Spooner, terrified of transforming into Amelia Alienhart, confronts the alien formerly known as Amelia herself for more discussion of the weakness and the revelation that she killed Sara Lance. Ava is devastated, but was not, as we know Sara is alive and well and currently dragging bishops lying all over her oscillating space station! Right?

Wrong. Well, sort of. Captions has always been very deliberate when it comes to what makes us who we are. Take George Lucas out of the world and Ray and Nate change because they were never inspired by Indiana Jones and Star wars. Rewrite Zaris’ past and she becomes another version of herself, still intelligent, emotionally guarded, and funny, but with a completely different set of lived experiences that push her in entirely new directions. When Sara successfully wields the death totem, it’s because she accepts the dark chapters of her past as part of what makes her who she is, without defining who she is or limiting who she is. can become. And there’s of course Ava, whose struggles for self-acceptance and finding a place to belong were central to the character even before the C-word was revealed.

So what does it mean when the Sara Lance we spent the hour with looks at the corpse * of the Sara Lance we started the season with? No idea. But having spent a lot of time with this show, I can tell you this for free – that doesn’t mean the current version is a fake Sara Lance and the one on the table is real. It will necessarily be more complicated than that.

It’s a terrific final act, especially on Planet Butthole; the physical comedy and deranged performances of Raffi Barsoumians intertwine with the unwavering determination Caity Lotz always gives Sara Lance to create an element of weird and tense tonal dissonance, and the punch of Ava upon hearing Sara died with Sara learning that Sara is dead is a hell of a kicker. (It’s even better if you immediately watch next week’s preview, then let’s go.)

Maybe I’m in the live-in-the-now boat after all, because it’s about 600 words on the end and only a few on the hiccups. Yet let’s dig deeper into these as well, as at least one has bigger implications.

The first problem is simple, and this is the one I’m inclined to wave my hand at, as it’s a Covid season: Bishops Gambit is both overloaded and disappointingly thin in places. Dividing the cast into smaller groups has always been the Captions mo, but usually they come together (like the chest in Woodstock). With an episode like this, which is a big reveal while setting up some important future arcs, the closeness to the chest is important. Credited writers James Eagan and Emily Cheever do an admirable job of braiding all of the individual strands together, and the beat is terrifying, but never stops! But because the gang is so divided, the links that unite them, the breasts, the thematic links, etc. become all the more important. It is easy to see the attempts to strengthen these bonds, but it is only a few minutes ago and there is a long way to go.

This is the biggest problem: the number of plots makes it almost impossible to integrate into one of them. Sara and Spooner are doing better, Sara because she is largely alone and we know her so well, and Spooner because she was still learning about her and because the threat is so immediate. (It’s also the story most directly related to Sara, so.) But Mick and Kayla just show up, get caught and / or get killed by the toxic pink atmosphere of the pink planets, and then do the former Titanic hand on the window gag with a tentacle. The last part is great, but the rest is just a little … there. Mick flew over a galaxy with a sexy alien and she drank it under the table and we didn’t see a thing? How exactly did they develop a camaraderie? Of course, Mick is dating Kayla. It’s just fate. But it feels like the series has moved on to what we all knew was coming, and in doing so, makes it a lot less satisfying. (See also: Legends Must Camp at Johns.)

Then there’s the last thing, which I’m mainly going to hold judgment on until we see how the next episodes play out. For now: is it just me, or is it Captions getting darker than it seems to admit? I know this episode ends with Sara’s corpse so it’s pretty dark and very recognized, but they don’t drug, torture and ultimately murder Amelia Earhart?

* I’m assuming for the moment that it’s really her body, but Bishop seemed to be convinced to let Sara out of her handcuffs a little too easily, so maybe the body is a surprisingly realistic prop and she’s discovered that it was all part of his plan.

