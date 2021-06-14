Mark your calendar: Some of your favorite summer events in Maine are back

There’s a lot more going on this summer in Maine than last year.

Many fairs, festivals and other fun outdoor events that were canceled due to the pandemic are back.

So if you like more structure for your summer days than lounging on the beach, or if you want to mark your calendar with weekend plans to look forward to, look no further than this roundup. highlights of the season, as it is almost back to normal.

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival

June 17-20 and August 26-29. Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Des Plaines Road. blisteredfingers.com

You can start and end your summer on a very blue note in Litchfield by attending the mid-June or late August version of the Blistered Fingers family bluegrass festival. There is no such thing as high, lonely harmony after a very lonely year. The long list of acts for June includes The Gibson Brothers, The Baker Family, Beartracks, Redwood Hill and house band Blistered Fingers.

Monmouth Fair

June 23-26. Monmouth Fairgrounds, 75 Academy Road. monmouthfair.com

Find old-fashioned cheerfulness in Monmouth at the town’s annual fair. It packs a lot in four days, and the fun includes a halfway path with rides from Smokey’s Greater Shows. The fair’s entertainment program includes the Curtis Bogwater Band and the Sharon Hood & Dixon Band. You’ll also find fair favorites, including pig scrambling, frying pan throws, hay bale throws, 4×4 off-road truck events, and plenty to see in the exhibit hall.

North Atlantic Blues Festival

July 10 and 11. Public Landing, 70 Lake Ave., Rockland. nordatlanticbluesfestival.com

Whatever the weather, there will be blue skies over Rockland during the North Atlantic Blues Festival. The blues will rule for two stacked days of performances that include Ana Popovic, Jason Ricci, Tennessee Redemption, Coco Montoya, Blues Caravan, Tulle Brae, Thornetta Davis, Gumbo Grits & Gravy, Johnny Rawls Soul Revue, Ronnie Baker Brook and RB Stone. On Saturday nights Main Street is closed to traffic for free outdoor performances by Bonnie Edwards & The Practical Cats, Matt and The Barnburners, Downeast Soul Coalition and more.

Windjammer Days

From June 27 to July 3. Boothbay Harbor. standbayharborwindjammerdays.org

Windjammer Days celebrate all things nautical and boating is overflowing with fun for the whole family. Events and activities include the Fleet Gathering, Tall Ships Festival, Porch Parade, Cod Relay, Old Ship Parade, Black Rose Pirates, Illuminated Boat Parade and Fireworks Parade. fireworks on the port. Speaking of tall ships, for $ 20 you can board the Tall Ship Lynx, Nao Santa Maria, and Spirit of Bermuda. All aboard!

Maine Folk: A Gathering of Allied Spirits

July 16-18. Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. mainefolk.com

Three days on a beautiful beach with live music and overnight camping options? Damn, yes! Maine Folk: A Gathering of Kindred Spirits is just that and you can come for a day or all day. Whichever option you choose, you’ll love the music as there are a total of 12 artists performing including Emilia Dahlin, Jason Spooner Band, Cold Chocolate, Adam Ezra Group, and Tricky Britches. If you choose to camp there will be late night campfire jamborees.

The Maine Boatbuilders Show and Celebration of Maine’s Small Craft

July 23-26. Portland Yacht Services, 100 West Commercial St., Portland. portlandcompany.com/boatshow

Hey! Whether you’re the captain of a dream yacht or just dreaming of owning a rowboat, you’ll want to hit the Portland waterfront this weekend. The Maine Boatbuilders Show and the Maine Small Craft Celebration feature indoor exhibits, 2,500 feet of docks with in-water exhibits, seminars, educational and employment opportunities, a marine flea market and many boats for sale .

The 11th Annual Maine Artisanal Bread Fair

July 31. Skowhegan Exhibition Center, Constitution Avenue. kneadingconference.com/bread-fair

Either way, you cut it, going to the Maine Craft Bread Fair sounds like a great idea. Who doesn’t want to stroll with more than 60 artisan vendors? What more could you knead? A lot! Along with all the bread you will find maple syrup, cheese and jams and listen to live music. There will also be books and materials for sale, and professional bakers will share their wisdom.

Topsham Fair

August 10-15. Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road. topshamfair.net

Hats off to the Topsham Fair, now in its 167th year. You have five days to immerse yourself in a wide range of classic fairground events. From the thrill of the merry-go-rounds to the thrill of harness racing and the demolition derby, this fair will delight and entertain everyone. Mingle with the cattle, check out the showroom and musical entertainment and, of course, don’t forget to stock up on fair trade products.

Italian bazaar of St. Peter’s Church

August 13-15. Outside St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. On Facebook

Two words: Italian cookies! That should be enough to lure you to the annual Italian St Peter’s Bazaar, back after last year’s pandemic break. There are thousands of freshly baked cookies to choose from. But there are also a few other key words to know: Pasta and pizza! Eat throughout the evening while enjoying the entertainment, including young and old alike attempting to climb to the top of a greased flagpole. Everyone has been Italian for at least a day. Mangiamo!

Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

From September 2 to 5. Thomas Point Beach and Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick. thomaspointbluegrass.com

Make this weekend of work an overwhelming success by heading to Thomas Point Beach & Campground for loads of fantastic bluegrass music at a festival that started in 1979. Go for one day or all four days, and for a coat extra adventure, book a campsite. This year’s lineup includes Missy Raines & Allegheny, Sam Bush, The Del McCoury Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, The Gibson Brothers, Po ‘Ramblin’ Boys, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, The Becky Buller Band and many others.

Snow pond on tap

September 11th. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, 8 Golden Rod Lane, Sidney. snowpondontap.com

As summer draws to a close, things are still sizzling in Sidney with the premier beer festival, Snow Pond on Tap. Here you’ll find over 25 brewers from Maine and Vermont serving their creations. On the music side, your ears will be filled with alt-country, americana and rock from the Mallett Brothers Band, Muddy Ruckus and Adam Ezra. In addition, the setting will certainly be gentle as you will be on Lake Messalonskee. The festival is presented by the Snow Pond Center for the Arts.