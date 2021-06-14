Swara Bhasker Shares Quote About Falling In Love With Someone All Made Up Of Red Flags, She Says | Bollywood





Swara Bhasker seems to have dropped a clue about the relationships she has been in. She suggested she had a role model – falling in love with someone despite their red flags, trying to fix them, and ultimately spending weeks trying to get over the person. Speaking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared a quote, which read, And for my next turn, I fall in love with someone made entirely of red flags, I try to fix them, I get hurt, then I go on a 3 month curve when trying on top of it. She wrote with it, for some unsavory reason, I fully relate to it, and added some smiley and laughing emojis. Swara made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Guzaarish. She went on to star in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding. Recently, as Veere Di Wedding wrapped up three years after its release, Swara sent a cry to his enemies. 3 YEARS (June 01) at the birth of an obsession – my obsession nafrati chintus with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the movie that spawned an economy: the two rupee per tweet job guarantee scheme that I apparently started for my #veerediwedding #sakshislays trolls, she wrote, adding that she was grateful to have been a part of the film. Read also | Paras Chhabra says she was offered bold shows: I don’t want to be a pornstar Lately, Swara has been dealing with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, the Eros Now Flesh series and the Netflix Bhaag Beanie Bhaag series. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai series. Swaras’ upcoming projects include the homosexual love story Sheer Qorma, in which she will be seen opposite Divya Dutta and Jahan Chaar Yaar. Related stories

