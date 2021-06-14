EastEnders spoilers LIVE – Dani Dyer to make bombshell debut THIS WEEK along with breaking news from Coronation Street and Emmerdale





Welcome to The Sun’s Soap Spoiler Live Blog where you’ll find all the latest news and gossip about your favorite TV shows. Whether it’s EastEnders, Corrie, Emmerdale or Hollyoaks that you love, we’ll bring you up-to-the-minute updates on the storylines you can expect to see over the next few days. This week at EastEnders, Mick realizes he’s late for a scan of his wife Lindas’ baby next week after being distracted by his daughter Nancy. He jumps in a cab and meets Jeanette the cab driver – played by his real daughter, Love Island Dani Dyer. But it all begins when Jeanettes’ waters break and Mick is forced to jump behind the wheel and bring them both to the hospital. Meanwhile, Stuart and Rainie Highway will struggle to cope without baby Abi after Max Branning ripped off his granddaughter when Jack Branning took her to visit him in France earlier this week. Read our live soap spoiler blog below for the latest news and gossip.. EMMERDALE SPOILERS: SPIRALS LIV Liv continues to struggle over the death of Paul Ashdales next week in Emmerdale and continues to depend on alcohol to drown her grief. Meanwhile, Ben offers to help Aaron on his mission to rescue Liv. When they arrive at Sandras’ trailer, they find out that Liv is having a seizure and are horrified to find that this is her second in two days.

CORRIE SPOILERS: NINA HUMILIE COREY Nina sees Corey chatting with Tommy Orpington next week in Corrie and seethes. As Tommy presents the Coreys Award for Best New Talent, Nina barges in and tells Tommy that Corey kicked her boyfriend. When it’s time to leave, Nina picks up the prize and follows them, but what is she planning?

EASTENDERS SPOILERS: RAINIE AND STUART FIGHT TO FACE Stuart and Rainie Highway struggle to make do without baby Abi next week. Viewers know Max Branning ripped off his granddaughter Abi when Jack Branning took her to visit him in France earlier this week. An emotional Rainie goes to the police station to inquire about Abi, but can they find Max? EMMERDALE SPOILERS: LEANNAS TRYING TO HIT BILLY BACKFIRES TERRIALLY Leannas’ relationship with Jacob who currently lives in Portugal with his mother has been on a downward spiral in recent months. Instead, she focused her attention on personal trainer Billy. Next week, with Leyla and Liam preoccupied with their upcoming wedding plans, Leanna takes a step towards Billy. Will she embarrass herself?

CORRIE SPOILERS: ALINA GIVES TYRONE A TOUCH UP Evelyn is shocked by Tyrones’ makeover when she calls to pick up the girls and has a good laugh next week at Corrie. When she questions him, Tyrone turns red and admits that Alina chose her new clothes. Is Evelyn going to make her lose her new look?

EMMERDALE SPOILERS: BERNICE PUT ON A WEDDING DRESS TO PREVENT LIAM FROM MARRYING LEYLA Bernice crushes her ex Liam and Leylas on her wedding day next week in Emmerdale and stands up in a wedding dress. Leyla is stunned when she glares at Bernice in a wedding dress. Bernice then makes one last call to Liam, but will he listen?

EASTENDERS SPOILERS: TIFFANY MAKES A HUGE CAREER CHANGE Tiffany Butcher decides it’s time for a career change when her husband Keegan is selected for a street food competition. Tiffany tells Keegan that they should create a social page as a couple and he agrees that seems like a good idea. She calls a beautician to help her prepare for a shoot for her new beauty profile. When the beautician offers fillers and botox, Tiffany immediately accepts without thinking. Will she regret it?

